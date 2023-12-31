Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Enters Polish Airspace, Moscow Diplomat Summoned

#Russian #Missile #Attack #Ukraine #Enters #Polish #Airspace #Moscow #Diplomat #Summoned

Liputan6.com, Warsaw – Russia attacked Ukraine on Friday 29 December 2023 with various types of missiles and drones, which were initially reported to have killed 12 people, then the number of deaths rose to 30.

Ukraine’s military said 158 missiles and drones were fired at Ukraine and 114 of them were destroyed.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 drones and missiles…, targeting critical infrastructure, industry and military facilities, Ukraine’s military said.

One of the missiles reportedly entered Polish airspace, resulting in the summoning of the Russian Chargé d’Affaires to request an explanation regarding the Russian missile violating Polish airspace and a halt to the activity. This was announced by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (29/12) evening.

According to the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, a Russian missile entered the airspace of a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO on Friday (29/12) morning. Meanwhile Ukrainian authorities reported mass attacks in various cities across Ukraine overnight.

“On Friday at 07.12 local time, in the direction of the border with Ukraine, there was a violation of Polish airspace by an object that left Polish territory after less than three minutes,” wrote the Polish General Staff on social media. X collect VOA IndonesiaSunday (31/12/2023).

“We identified it as a Russian missile. All this time the missile’s trajectory was tracked by radar systems, both Polish and allied. The air defense system was on alert.”

As for the News agency RIA Novosti citing Russia’s charge d’affaires in Warsaw Andrei Ordash, said Poland had so far provided no evidence of border violations.