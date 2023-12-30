Russian missile over Poland. WOT soldiers have finished searching for the remains of the missile

#Russian #missile #Poland #WOT #soldiers #finished #searching #remains #missile

On Friday morning, an object detected by radar stations entered Polish airspace. It was above the territory of the Lublin Voivodeship for about three minutes. The incident coincided with a massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities.

According to the findings of the Polish army, it was a Russian missile.

Operational Command: Nothing was found that could threaten the safety of residents

On Saturday morning, DORSZ announced the resumption of the search “possible elements” of an object that violated Polish airspace.

“They will be involved in the search approximately 480 WOT soldiers from the 2nd Lublin Territorial Defense Brigade and the 19th Bug River Territorial Defense Brigade” – it was reported. The area southeast of Zamość was to be combed. The aim of the search was to definitively confirm that no element of the object remained on Polish territory.

Video: Russian missile in Poland. WOT soldiers resume the search

At. 15 the search in the designated area has been completed. The information was shared by DORSZ on social media.

“The search result was negative. Nothing was found that could threaten the safety of the inhabitants of the Lublin region. (…) We would like to thank the WOT soldiers for their readiness and professionalism, and the residents for their understanding and understanding,” we read in the statement.

It was also added that the army there are no plans to continue searching.

The systems were ready to use

The General Staff of the Polish Army assured that “At all times, the missile’s flight path was tracked by radar systems, both Polish and allied.”

It was assured that while the missile was flying over Poland, air defense systems were ready for use, and F-16 combat aircraft patrolling the area were directed to the area of ​​crossing the airspace.

“Additionally, in order to verify data from radar systems, forces and resources from the land forces, air forces, and territorial defense forces were directed to trace the object’s flight trajectory on the earth’s surface,” the General Staff reported.

Narada w BBN

On Friday, a meeting was held at the National Security Bureau with the participation of, among others, President Andrzej Duda, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Chief of the General Staff, General Wiesław Kukuła, and the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces, General Maciej Klisz.

The reason for the urgent meeting was information about the violation of Polish airspace by an unidentified flying object that entered Polish airspace.

