Russian occupation authorities: 8 people were killed in an attack on Donetsk

Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor appointed by the occupying authorities, wrote on the Telegram platform that, according to “preliminary data”, eight people were killed in the shelling in the northeastern part of the city.

