Russian plans include new units and tactics used in Afghanistan

On Saturday, the Russians struck Ukraine using cruise, aeroballistic, ballistic, air-to-air, anti-aircraft guided missiles and strike drones. Ukraine managed to shoot down eight advanced missiles.

“The Air Force of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Air Defense of the Defense Forces, destroyed seven Ch-101/Ch-555/Ch-55 cruise missiles and one Ch-59 cruise missile,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. A total of 40 occupiers’ air attack devices were recorded.

Meanwhile, explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, and Russian barracks were hit, said Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. “Effects of fun in Mariupol. According to preliminary data, the occupiers’ barracks in Kalmius district were hit. It is quite possible that they were hit by debris from the Russian air defenses themselves,” P. Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, after the incident, the occupiers massively transfer manpower and equipment to the Primorsko district of Mariupol.

Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavrya operational and strategic military group, said that the Russians have recently concentrated their efforts on the Donetsk region.

