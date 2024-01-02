Russian police rounded up immigrants celebrating New Year’s Eve in St. Petersburg to draft them into the army

#Russian #police #rounded #immigrants #celebrating #Years #Eve #Petersburg #draft #army

On the evening of December 31 and the night of January 1, the St. Petersburg police detained Central Asian immigrants en masse, who were later forced to join the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as volunteers, reports Novaya Gazeta, citing internal affairs sources. According to the newspaper, the raid was carried out on the basis of a plan developed months ago, the purpose of which is to bring more soldiers to the front.

photo_camera Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, 6.4 million foreign citizens live in Russia, the majority of whom entered the country for employment. They mostly came from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Fontanka knows about three thousand detained immigrants, according to Novaya Gazeta, they may have taken even more people, including women and children. The paper knows that the women and children were placed in a special reception center, while the men were taken to police detention centers. At the prison, the husbands were then threatened that if they did not volunteer, they would expel their families from Russia. According to the newspaper, 1,500 people agreed to enter into a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In recent months, the Russian authorities have recommended to immigrants that if they enlist in the army, they can obtain Russian citizenship through an accelerated procedure. But there were also examples of people who had previously received Russian citizenship being taken to recruiting offices. (via Meduza/Moscow Times)

Also Read:  Index - Belföld - They are not soothsayers and they are not seers, but they wrote a guide to the future of the world

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?
Posted on
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism
Posted on
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro information leaked, battery increased to 10000mAh, fast charging 120W, expected to launch Q2/2024 along with Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Posted on
Renew your interior in 2024? 5 ways to give your home a different look
Renew your interior in 2024? 5 ways to give your home a different look
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News