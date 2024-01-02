Russian police rounded up immigrants celebrating New Year’s Eve in St. Petersburg to draft them into the army

#Russian #police #rounded #immigrants #celebrating #Years #Eve #Petersburg #draft #army

On the evening of December 31 and the night of January 1, the St. Petersburg police detained Central Asian immigrants en masse, who were later forced to join the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as volunteers, reports Novaya Gazeta, citing internal affairs sources. According to the newspaper, the raid was carried out on the basis of a plan developed months ago, the purpose of which is to bring more soldiers to the front.

photo_camera Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, 6.4 million foreign citizens live in Russia, the majority of whom entered the country for employment. They mostly came from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Fontanka knows about three thousand detained immigrants, according to Novaya Gazeta, they may have taken even more people, including women and children. The paper knows that the women and children were placed in a special reception center, while the men were taken to police detention centers. At the prison, the husbands were then threatened that if they did not volunteer, they would expel their families from Russia. According to the newspaper, 1,500 people agreed to enter into a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In recent months, the Russian authorities have recommended to immigrants that if they enlist in the army, they can obtain Russian citizenship through an accelerated procedure. But there were also examples of people who had previously received Russian citizenship being taken to recruiting offices. (via Meduza/Moscow Times)