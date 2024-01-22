#Russian #reasoning #Baltic #countries #promising

Propaganda expert Viktor Denisenko Delphi said that we are getting so much attention because of the harsh rhetoric towards Moscow.

According to him, the Kremlin sees Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia as trouble makers.

Accused of preparing mass deportation

Analysts at the US-based Institute for Military Research announced this week that Putin is stepping up information efforts to create the conditions for future escalation against the Baltic states.

The experts emphasized in the review that they did not notice any signs that a Russian attack on the Baltic countries is imminent or likely, but V. Putin may be preparing the informational conditions for aggressive Russian actions in the future, using the pretext of wanting to protect his “compatriots”.

On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia (MFA) announced that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were openly preparing for the mass deportation of Russians in order to solve the “Russian question”.

“The Baltic States are openly preparing for the mass deportation of the Russian-speaking population, thus most likely hoping to finally solve the “Russian question” and the unprecedented problem of mass statelessness in their territories in the 21st century,” according to the distributed report.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that protecting the rights of Russians is one of its priorities, which it will do “by taking diplomatic measures”.

The pensioner’s story caused outrage

Recently, pro-Kremlin media have been describing the stories of Russian citizens deported from Latvia with undisguised indignation.

The case of 82-year-old pensioner Boris Katkov was widely covered – after the cancellation of his residence permit, he was deported from Latvia and settled in Kaliningrad.

Latvia previously decided to tighten the issuance of residence permits in the country and required all applicants to pass a Latvian language exam.

“This is being done in order to humiliate Russian citizens,” B. Katkov complained, calling the actions of Latvians against Russian pensioners “genocide.”

V. Putin stated that what is currently happening in Latvia and other Baltic countries, when Russians are simply thrown out of the country, are “very serious matters” that “directly affect the security of Russia”, and the representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marija Zakharova B. Katkovo called the deportation “provocative”.

Talk about an “intolerable” level of armament

In the pro-Kremlin media, the Baltic states, which the Russians like to call evil dwarfs, are given a lot of attention.

Some of the articles repeat the idea that NATO wants to start a war in this territory, and the Russians do not need to attack the Baltic countries at all.

True, it cannot be ruled out that it may be forced to do so, because NATO’s Eastern flank is arming itself, and at some point this level of armament may become “intolerable”.

It is also written about the Kaliningrad region, whose merger with Russia, according to the conviction of some of the country’s media outlets, is inevitable.

It is doubtful whether the USA would defend the Baltic countries

Yevgeny Umerenkov, the author of the Russian publication “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, recently reasoned that the West has a plan B for the defeat of Ukraine – a war in the Baltic countries, because the West needs to “continue the war with Russia at any cost in order to avoid defeat.”

“And they cannot afford to lose, even if it costs Ukraine and the Baltic dwarfs, who have perfectly adopted the Western mania for greatness,” he wrote.

According to J. Umerenkov, the Baltic countries belonging to NATO are protected by Article 5, but he immediately doubted whether the Americans would go to the defense of Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians, thereby “making themselves targets of Russian missiles, which makes the value of this article practically zero”.

“But on a propaganda level, it still works well.” Moreover, for the past 15 years, the Baltic countries have been called the place where the Third World War will break out according to all Western geopolitical assessments and military calculations. It is clear that “Western democracies will be attacked by an authoritarian Russia” and there will be no choice but to put it in place,” he wrote.

The author of “Komsamolskaya Pravda” calls the fear that the Russians could start escalating the situation in the Baltic states by explaining that they are defending their persecuted compatriots “a Western fairy tale”.

He thought that when accepting the Baltic countries into NATO, the West allegedly tried to lull Moscow by telling them that “we will take these very frightened children under our wing, they will calm down and everything will be fine”.

“No one in Russia believed in this fairy tale. But the time is coming when the Westerners themselves no longer hide why they needed the Baltic States: as a long-term bridgehead for military threats to Russia”, he explains, noting that the population of the Baltic States has decreased significantly over the past thirty years and raising the question right here, whether ” the humane West did not pre-empt loss reduction’.

“A few hours will be enough for us”

Some time ago, former Soviet colonel Viktor Baranec explained to Rubaltic.ru that no matter what the Russians say about the dwarf armies of the Baltic states, the combat potential of these states, taking into account the NATO soldiers there, is definitely in the center of Russia’s attention.

“I am not saying that there is a serious crisis here and you need to worry. Because everyone understands: if things turn to a serious military upheaval, even without the use of nuclear weapons, a few hours will be enough for us to occupy the Baltic countries. But here only if we are forced. Now we have no plans to occupy the Baltic countries,” he explained.

Speaking about the military capabilities of Latvia and Estonia, V. Baranec emphasized, among other things, that the Russians have good intelligence there and know in detail what weapons these countries have.

He also stated that the Russians have the Baltic factor in mind without ruling out that “events can take a turn for the worst”.

“Yes, it’s an unpleasant moment for us, but we’re not going anywhere. Well, they send one, then three more divisions, and what? We will simply direct missiles of the appropriate caliber and other combat capabilities there if the Baltic countries move against us under NATO’s skirt. Then they will receive a decisive rebuff once and for all,” he added, declaring that Russia has enough military power to leave only smoldering craters from NATO units in the Baltic states.

He also explained that Russia is ready to pull out the “nuclear sword” in order to “cool down anti-Russian fervor.”

“There may be no other option”

Vsevolod Šimov, vice-president of the Association for the Study of the Baltic States founded in Russia, explained in an article in “Svobodnaya Pressa” that “the reunification of the Kaliningrad region with Russia is inevitable”, that the Baltic countries themselves are doing everything to start a military conflict on their territory.

V. Šimov said that now the probability that the USA would defend the Baltic countries is close to 100 percent, but over time this could change depending on how the war in Ukraine ends and what other military operations the USA would conduct in the world.

When asked whether the Baltic countries could provoke Russia, V. Šimov answered positively, but assured that Russia does not need such a conflict.

“Not now, but in a few years there may be no other option,” he explained.

“The Baltic countries are, without a doubt, strategically important for Russia. First of all, this is the problem of the Kaliningrad region, which is directly related to the fact of the existence of three Baltic states hostile to Russia. Second, there is wide access to the Baltic Sea and convenient ports. Without the Baltic states, Russia stands, as they say, on one foot in the Baltic region. In addition to Kaliningrad, the current configuration also poses threats to St. Petersburg. Therefore, Russia objectively needs control of the Baltic States, but it does not necessarily have to be annexation. Because the Baltic countries are important to Russia, the West will not hand them over,” he reasoned.

Expert: It’s not for us

Docent Viktor Denisenko of the Military Academy speaking with Delphi emphasized that in Russian propaganda, the approach to the Baltic states is twofold: on the one hand, the value of the countries is belittled, on the other hand, considerable attention is paid to them.

“Even during the Soviet era, Moscow viewed the Baltic states as not quite Soviet – the states were occupied later than most others. Both the resistance and the post-war period had their impact, and we can say that historical experience is reflected in current narratives,” he said.

According to him, Russia is also reacting to the fact that the Baltic countries are one of the main critics of Moscow – and even when Europe did not notice the resurgent Russian imperial ambitions, these countries were already talking about it.

“The English say: troublemaker – causing concern. Moscow sees us as troublemakers. Therefore (looking at propaganda – author) different things are mixed here, starting with our position, historical experience, so that approach is twofold – on the one hand, we are small and insignificant, on the other hand, we are given enough attention”, said the expert.

According to him, Russia likes to threaten and does so not only in relation to the Baltic countries.

“I would suggest taking everything calmly. What the Kremlin says should be taken into account – it should be kept in mind, but there is no need to panic about it,” he said.

Most of the messages, V. Denisenko is convinced, are intended for domestic consumption, and the main victim of Kremlin’s propaganda is the Russian public.

“Of course, some of those messages are also intended for us, special information channels were created, at one time there was a Lithuanian version of Sputnik, which is no longer active in Lithuanian,” he said.