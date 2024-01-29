Russian Scientists Successfully Grow Watermelons in the Coldest Place on Planet Earth

#Russian #Scientists #Successfully #Grow #Watermelons #Coldest #Place #Planet #Earth

URBANBOGOR.COM – Scientists have succeeded in growing watermelons in the most extreme places on planet Earth.

This agricultural achievement is part of an experiment at Vostok Station, a Russian research station located at the South Pole.

Vostok Station is located in the coldest place on Earth, namely Antarctica, with temperatures reaching minus 89.2 degrees Celsius.

Watermelon was first discovered in Sudan 4,300 years ago, and appears in ancient art in the region, including Egyptian tombs at Saqqara.

In other words, this fruit comes very far from the cold environment of Antarctica.

In order to make the temperature of Vostok Station more suitable for watermelon growth, researchers from the Russian Antarctic Expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), created an oasis in the greenhouse.

Scientists deliberately chose two varieties of watermelon that bear fruit quickly, not only because of their delicious taste but also their ability to adapt to low atmospheric pressure and the lack of oxygen in the greenhouse.

They planted the seeds in a replacement layer of soil, plus special lighting that resembled sunlight.

Since there are no insects to pollinate the plants, scientists are also tasked with pollinating everything manually, according to AARI.

103 days after the seeds were planted, scientists were greeted by eight “ripe, sweet fruits” growing on six different plants.