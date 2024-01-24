Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up

#Russian #women #worshiped #Putin #protesting #men #dying #front #call #Russian #citizens #wake

“When will our men be considered to have completed their military service?” – asks one of the protesting women named Maria. “When they will be delivered without arms and legs?” When they won’t be able to do anything at all because they’re just vegetables? Or shall we have to wait for them to be sent back in zinc caskets?”

The women met through social networks and gathered in the group “Kelias namo”. Their views on war differ. Some claim to support him. Others are skeptical of the Kremlin’s so-called “special military operation”. However, they seem to be united in the belief that mobilized men have done their share of combat and should return home to their families.

The authorities do not share this opinion.

In Russia, publicly criticizing anything related to the war is risky. Most who dare to speak choose their words very carefully. They know that Russia now has a whole series of laws punishing opposition to the war. But their frustration is palpable.

“In the beginning, we trusted our government,” says Antonina. “But should we trust her now?” I don’t trust anyone.”

Members of the group came to share their stories with local councilor Boris Nadezhdin. From the beginning, he criticized the war waged by Russia.

It is interesting that B. Nadezhdin is one of the few government critics who were allowed to appear on national television after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is an occasional guest on television talk shows.

The politician is currently trying to get on the presidential ballot. He claims that the war has damaged Putin’s popularity domestically.

“V. Putin was very popular in Russia because he brought stability and security after the 1990s,” says B. Nadezhdin. – Stability and security was the main reason for V. Putin’s support. Now more and more people have realized that stability and security have come to an end.”

Russian women campaigning for the return of their mobilized husbands, sons or brothers have faced criticism from various quarters. Opponents of war don’t get much sympathy. They condemn the men for obeying the mobilization order and participating in the war.

Kremlin supporters portray women as minions of the West.

In a recent interview with the Fontanka news site, Andrei Kartapolov, the deputy who heads the Russian Duma’s defense committee, said that the call for demobilization was “the work of (Russia’s) enemies.” He seems to have hinted that the Ukrainian military or the US is behind it.

A. Kartapolov also mentioned the Second World War.

“Can you imagine that in 1942 in autumn, a delegation of wives would come to the Kremlin and tell Stalin: “Let those men who were drafted in 1941 return home. They have been at war for a year.” “Nobody would have thought of doing that,” he said.

Maria Andreyeva, whose husband and cousin were conscripted into the army and sent to Ukraine, believes that A. Kartapolov’s comments are insulting.

“He dares to compare ‘special military operation’ to World War II,” she says. – Then Russia’s goal was to survive. We were attacked. There was full mobilization and martial law. It’s the complete opposite of what’s happening now.”

Maria says that she is not only campaigning to get her family members back. She wants to prevent more Russians from being drafted and sent to the front line.

“We don’t want a second wave of mobilization,” she says. – We are against the use of civilians in a military conflict. And we want all Russian citizens to understand that this can affect them too.”

“Some people behave like ostriches. They bury their heads in the sand and try not to think about what is happening. I can understand them. It is difficult to accept the fact that in your country the state does not need you to be happy – it treats you only as biological material. But if people want to survive, sooner or later they have to admit it and say they don’t agree with it,” Maria continued.

How likely is the second wave of mobilization in Russia? Last December, V. Putin seems to have rejected it – for now. Directly on Russian television, the head of the Kremlin claims that in 2023 Russian authorities managed to recruit almost half a million volunteers to fight in Ukraine.

“Why do we need mobilization? In the current situation, there is no need,” the head of the Kremlin taught. Of course, “as it stands” doesn’t mean “never,” he added.

For example, in 2022 March. V. Putin stated: “Conscripted soldiers do not and will not participate in battles. There will also be no additional call-up of reservists. Only professional soldiers will participate.”

However, “partial mobilization” was announced after only six months.

To raise awareness, Maria and other wives of mobilized reservists started a new tradition. Every Saturday they put on white scarves and go to the center of Moscow. At the Kremlin walls, they place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Red carnations are placed at the Eternal Fire. This is their form of peaceful protest.

On their Telegram channel “The Way Forward”, the activists explain that these flowers honor “the lives of loved ones”, the dead of all wars, “the memory of our guys”. The group also believes that laying flowers is a way of saying “never again.”

But how conscious is the Russian public? How interested is the public in what families of mobilized reservists say? Antonina says that since her partner was drafted into the army, she does not feel much support from those around her. When in 2022 in October he received summons papers, asked his friends to take care of Antonina.

“A year ago, they invited me to celebrate the New Year with them,” she said. “But all evening they kept telling me that my husband is a complete fool for going there (to Ukraine).”

Antonina claims that despite her partner being diagnosed with a stomach ulcer, he was sent to an assault unit in Ukraine. December 4 he called her.

“He was crying. He was scared. It looked like he was saying goodbye,” Antonina recalled.

She says that on December 13 he called again. That was the last time she heard from him. She was told that her partner had been injured in the fight.

“There are people who want to fight. Who participate voluntarily and sign contracts, says Antonina. – Let them fight. But send us back our men who don’t want to be there. They did their duty to the motherland. Send them home.”

“I once had great respect for Vladimir Putin. Now I’m more neutral, she adds. “I still find it hard to believe that he knows these things are happening.” But if he really considers us traitors and renegades for wanting to get our men back, I don’t understand why he would treat citizens who once voted for him this way.”

