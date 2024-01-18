Russians bought a record amount of foreign currency, mainly “toxic” dollars and euros

#Russians #bought #record #amount #foreign #currency #toxic #dollars #euros

Net purchases (purchases minus sales) of foreign currency by individuals in December last year turned out to be a record monthly volume for the year and amounted to 179 billion rubles, mainly buying dollars and euros, according to a review of financial market risks prepared by from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

“In December, the population made record net purchases of currency worth 179 billion rubles in 2023, of which currency for 90.2 billion rubles was purchased on the foreign exchange market and for 88.8 billion rubles was purchased through the largest banks. Almost the entire volume of purchases was in dollars and euros,” said the review, quoted by the Prime agency.

The total monthly trading volume of the domestic foreign exchange market increased from 9.2 trillion rubles in November to 10.8 trillion in December. The average daily trading volume increased by 22.8% to 513 billion rubles. The volume of trading on the over-the-counter foreign exchange market also increased in December, reaching its highest value since April 2022 – 15.7 trillion rubles (in November – 12.9 trillion). The share of the OTC market in the total trading volume in December was 59.2%. (In December of this year, the exchange rate was around 98-100 rubles for one euro and 90-92 rubles for a dollar, note ed.)

In the structure of the exchange foreign exchange market, the share of the yuan decreased from 46.2% in November to 44.6% in December. And the share of “toxic” currencies (currencies of hostile countries), as defined by the Central Bank, increased to 54.2% from 52.3%. In the OTC segment, the situation is the opposite: the share of the yuan increased to 34.5%, and the share of “toxic” currencies decreased to 60.7% (in November, the share of the yuan was 31.5%, the share of “toxic” currencies was 63%).

In foreign trade transactions in November, the share of the yuan in export earnings remained unchanged – ​​34.5% (in value terms – $12.8 billion), and in import payments slightly decreased – from 36.8% in October to 36. 4% in November (in value terms – 9.6 and 10 billion, respectively).

The share of the ruble in export revenues decreased by 2.8 percentage points, to 35.3%, and in import payments increased by 2.5 percentage points, to 32.5%, according to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.