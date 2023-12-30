Russia’s egg crisis reveals cracks in V.Putin’s vaunted “perfect economy”. Business

Putin will seek re-election as president in March, two years after he launched a war in Ukraine that has claimed many lives and brought unprecedented Western sanctions.

Contrary to V. Putin’s praise of the country’s economy, inflation in Russia continues to grow and reached 7.5 percent in November. The price of eggs is also increasing – it increased by 40 percent during the year.

