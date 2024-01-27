Russo-Ukrainian War – Live Stream

#RussoUkrainian #War #Live #Stream

Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had sent home the bodies of 77 soldiers, reports the AFP news agency, days after a Russian military transport plane crashed and it was suspected that Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board for a prisoner exchange.

Both Moscow and Kiev made accusations in connection with the crash of the plane. According to the Russians, Ukrainian forces shot down the plane, killing 65 Ukrainians, but according to the Ukrainians, there is no evidence that the prisoners were on the plane.

AFP notes that the repatriation of the 77 bodies does not appear to be related to the plane that crashed in Russia’s western Belgorod region on Wednesday.

“Preparations for repatriation have been going on for a long time,” says the statement of the coordination command for the treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Hundreds of captured prisoners have been freed in dozens of negotiations during the war, but Russia’s claims that Ukraine shot down a plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners cast doubt on the future of such exchanges, they wrote.