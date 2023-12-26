Rutte will be abroad much more often in 2023: ‘More effective Prime Minister in Europe’

#Rutte #effective #Prime #Minister #Europe

Rutte’s agenda is secret, but partly public afterwards. Our inventory shows: Rutte spent a total of 59 days or half days abroad in 2023. That is 28 percent more than in 2022.

Summits, working visits, trade missions

From his position, Rutte often goes to the European Council, UN summits and NATO meetings. But he also visited presidents and prime ministers separately, such as Biden (US), Zelensky (Ukraine), Scholz (Germany), Netanyahu (Israel) and Sunak (UK).

He went on trade missions to Brazil, Vietnam, Arizona and California, but also to international conferences such as the World Economic Forum and the Bilderberg Conference.

War in Ukraine and the Middle East

“I think it is correct,” says outgoing Prime Minister Rutte in a response. “There is of course something going on: the war in Ukraine, the horrors in the Middle East since October 7.”

Rutte disputes that he considers abroad more important than the Netherlands. “No. Everything you do abroad is to represent Dutch interests as best as possible.”

Its reputation is excellent internationally, experts say. “He has received a lot of criticism nationally because of Groningen and the benefits affair, but you could say that he has been a more effective prime minister in Europe than in the Netherlands itself,” says diplomatic expert Robert van de Roer.

According to Van de Roer, Rutte has gone further internationally than predecessors such as Balkenende, Lubbers and Kok. “Certainly if you look at Rutte’s knowledge, experience, network and effectiveness, which is difficult to match.”

‘The most beautiful girl in the class’

“Now that he is almost finished in the Netherlands, international politics beckons for Rutte,” says political reporter Fons Lambie. “At the NATO summit in Lithuania, Rutte was described by a top diplomat as the most beautiful girl in the class.” He is a strong contender to become the next NATO Secretary General.

For years, Rutte denied any interest in an international position, but after the fall of the cabinet he indicated that he was interested. On the radio program Spuigasten at the end of October, he called the NATO job ‘very interesting’ and that he could ‘contribute something’. Rutte now receives questions about his NATO future at every press conference, so he does not want to make any public statements about that at the moment.

According to Van de Roer, Rutte can hardly avoid the NATO job. “Rutte is known for his solution-oriented approach, and that is very important with the war in Ukraine,” says Van de Roer. “The major countries support him, America first. The major Western European countries also support him.”

Lobby for Rutte?

Rutte disputes that he makes so many trips to lobby for himself. “I hear that often, but then a trade mission to Arizona or Vietnam doesn’t make much sense,” Rutte said. “Lobbying doesn’t work if I lobby for myself. Others have to do that.”

According to Van der Roer, Rutte does not need to sell himself internationally: his years of experience and reputation as an ‘oil man’ are well known. “He doesn’t have to campaign. Good goods sell themselves.”