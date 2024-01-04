Ruud’s third victory is not enough – France beats Norway and enters the semi-finals – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

• In the women’s singles, Karolina Garcia (#20) beat Maleni Helgi (#544) 6:2, 6:7(6), 7:6(5), in the men’s singles, Kasper Ruud (#11) convincingly beat Adrien Mannarino (#22) ), but in the decisive doubles match, García together with Edouard Roger-Vaslen defeated Ruda and Ulrike Eiker – 7:5, 6:4.

• France, who beat Germany (2-1) and Italy (3-0) in the group stage, will face Poland in the semi-finals. Norway started the group stage with a loss to the Netherlands (1-2), but beat Croatia (2-1) and also took first place.

• Norway’s top tennis player Ruud won all three singles matches, but Helge lost all three singles matches and the Norwegians only won one of two doubles matches.

• For France, Garcia has three out of three wins in both singles and doubles pairs, while Mannarino has won one out of three matches in singles.

• Greece and Germany will meet tomorrow in the last quarter-final. The semi-finals are expected on Saturday, and the final on Sunday. All remaining fights will be held in Sydney.

“United Cup” elimination tournament

StadiumPairRes.1/4 finalsPoland – China3-0France – Norway2-1Australia – Serbia3-0Greece – Germany1/2 finalsPoland – FranceAustralia – ?

