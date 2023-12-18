Ryanair CEO close to securing 100 million euro prize

#Ryanair #CEO #close #securing #million #euro #prize

Incentive plan that benefits Michael O’Leary was originally scheduled to expire next year but was extended in December last year until 2028. Find out what is the basis of this award for the CEO of Ryanair.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is close to securing a bonus of 100 million euros if the airline’s shares continue to rise, according to information provided by the Financial Times and Bloomberg.

According to the low-cost airline’s bonus plan for 2019, Michael O’Leary can guarantee this prize of 100 million euros if the Irish company’s bonds maintain a valuation of 21 euros for 28 consecutive days, according to the international economic press . Payment would be made in the form of options to purchase 10 million shares at 11.12 euros each.

It should be noted that the company’s shares, which have gained more than 50% this year, have not yet reached that level, having closed on Friday with a record weekly valuation of 18.84 euros.

However, analysts are optimistic about an increase in the valuation of Ryanair’s shares and these shares are even expected to reach a price of 24.10 euros in the next 12 months, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

The incentive plan benefiting Michael O’Leary was originally scheduled to expire next year but was extended in December last year until 2028, according to information provided by the Financial Times, at which time the company’s shares were below 13 euros .

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair made a net profit of 2,180 million euros in the first fiscal half (April-September), 59% more than in the same period last year, when it earned 1,370 million, the company announced in November.

Ryanair attributes the recovery in profits to the “high performance” achieved during Easter in the first quarter, as well as passenger traffic in the summer, which registered “record values”, and the increase in ticket prices, which “offset the costs of fuel” in the first half of the fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2024.

The airline, the European leader in the economic flights sector, highlighted in a statement that its revenues increased by 30% to 6.16 billion euros in the same period, during which it transported 105.4 million passengers (+ 11% ).