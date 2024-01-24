Ryanair leases a larger hangar at Madrid airport

#Ryanair #leases #larger #hangar #Madrid #airport

The Irish company has 62 routes from Madrid.

Ryanair leased the largest hangar at Madrid airport for 15 years, according to the Spanish newspaper “Cinco Dias”.

The low-cost airline will pay 1.7 million euros in the first year and will have to invest eight million in infrastructure that was occupied by Iberia until 2021.

The Irish company has 62 routes from Madrid and recently announced two new ones to Verona and Lisbon.

“Ryanair has further plans to grow in Madrid and Spain’s regional airports, but Aena is proposing 4.1% increases in airport fees from March 2024, a decision that interrupts the freeze agreed until 2027 and established at all Spanish airports”, according to company CEO Eddie Wilson, quoted by the Castilian newspaper.

The company intends to install a training center for pilots and cabin crew in the Spanish capital, in an investment totaling 122 million euros, of which 100 million are for the training center.

Also Read:  Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly
For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly
Posted on
Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO
Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO
Posted on
Athletic – Barcelona, ​​live
Athletic – Barcelona, ​​live
Posted on
Goodbye insulin! A heavenly herb that stabilizes blood sugar and enhances bone health instantly!
Goodbye insulin! A heavenly herb that stabilizes blood sugar and enhances bone health instantly!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News