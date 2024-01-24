Ryanair leases a larger hangar at Madrid airport

#Ryanair #leases #larger #hangar #Madrid #airport

Ryanair leased the largest hangar at Madrid airport for 15 years, according to the Spanish newspaper “Cinco Dias”.

The low-cost airline will pay 1.7 million euros in the first year and will have to invest eight million in infrastructure that was occupied by Iberia until 2021.

The Irish company has 62 routes from Madrid and recently announced two new ones to Verona and Lisbon.

“Ryanair has further plans to grow in Madrid and Spain’s regional airports, but Aena is proposing 4.1% increases in airport fees from March 2024, a decision that interrupts the freeze agreed until 2027 and established at all Spanish airports”, according to company CEO Eddie Wilson, quoted by the Castilian newspaper.

The company intends to install a training center for pilots and cabin crew in the Spanish capital, in an investment totaling 122 million euros, of which 100 million are for the training center.