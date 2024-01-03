Ryanair said several large travel booking sites had stopped showing its flights since December

#Ryanair #large #travel #booking #sites #stopped #showing #flights #December

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, said that since the beginning of December several of the most used travel booking sites have stopped showing its flights among the options offered to users: the company said have not suffered any significant consequences and do not expect substantial losses between now and the end of the year. It has, however, seen a small decline in ticket sales in the last month: in December the percentage of seats filled on each flight fell by about 1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

Among the sites that have stopped showing Ryanair flights since the beginning of December are Booking, Kiwi and Kayak. The reason is not yet clear, but according to Ryanair it could have depended on a recent ruling by the High Court of Ireland (the country where Ryanair is based), which blocked the use of scraping on the Ryanair website: the web scraping it is a data extraction technique with which traditional internet browsing is simulated with special computer programs, capable of saving and storing the pages visited. It is the method probably also used by travel booking sites to obtain information on Ryanair flights and offer them to their customers.

However, Ryanair said it was not at all dissatisfied with the decision taken by those sites, which it actually criticized for the service offered, accusing them of applying a surcharge on ticket sales and giving incorrect information on their cost. In December, to compensate for lost sales from those sites, Ryanair announced a 10 percent discount on more than 400,000 fares for trips scheduled between January and March, and plans to recover lost bookings by encouraging people to book directly on its site.