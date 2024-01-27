Sabalenka retains Australian Open crown after beating Zheng in final

#Sabalenka #retains #Australian #Open #crown #beating #Zheng #final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka claimed her second straight Australian Open title Saturday, sweeping China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in a lopsided women’s final at the first major tournament of the year.

The Belarusian, second seed in Melbourne, broke Zheng’s serve in the second game and won the first set in just 33 minutes.

She broke her rival’s serve again at the beginning of the second and maintained her dominance throughout the match against the 12th seed.

With a 5-2 lead and 40-0 on the board in the second, Sabalenka had three match points with her serve but missed two with forehands that went long and another due to an intelligent drop shot by Zheng.

In the end he needed five match points to seal his victory with a winning forehand crosscourt.

Sabalenka has won two Grand Slam finals out of three in the last 13 months.

In addition, she is the first woman to repeat as winner at Melbourne Park since Victoria Azarenka, who did so in 2012 and 2013.

For Zheng, 21, it was her first major final and her first clash against an opponent in the top 50 for the first time in this tournament.

Also Read:  The body of a young woman was located in the Escalante River: she had allegedly been abused

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News