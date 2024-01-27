Sabalenka retains Australian Open crown after beating Zheng in final

#Sabalenka #retains #Australian #Open #crown #beating #Zheng #final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka claimed her second straight Australian Open title Saturday, sweeping China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in a lopsided women’s final at the first major tournament of the year.

The Belarusian, second seed in Melbourne, broke Zheng’s serve in the second game and won the first set in just 33 minutes.

She broke her rival’s serve again at the beginning of the second and maintained her dominance throughout the match against the 12th seed.

With a 5-2 lead and 40-0 on the board in the second, Sabalenka had three match points with her serve but missed two with forehands that went long and another due to an intelligent drop shot by Zheng.

In the end he needed five match points to seal his victory with a winning forehand crosscourt.

Sabalenka has won two Grand Slam finals out of three in the last 13 months.

In addition, she is the first woman to repeat as winner at Melbourne Park since Victoria Azarenka, who did so in 2012 and 2013.

For Zheng, 21, it was her first major final and her first clash against an opponent in the top 50 for the first time in this tournament.