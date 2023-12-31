Sabgal-Anicolor bets on the future at ProTeams

#SabgalAnicolor #bets #future #ProTeams

Team prepares Tour of Colombia in February and will go to at least four other cross-border races in 2024

With the Tour of Colombia 2.1 confirmed, between February 6th and 11th, as A BOLA announced this Saturday, Sabgal-Anicolor begins to define the international calendar that includes competing in the Gran Camiño (Galicia, 22nd to 25th/02), Volta Denmark, Tour of Luxembourg and Tour of Asturias.

The team led by Rúben Pereira, which has 14 cyclists, is preparing for the 2024 season, which will begin in South America.

«It is a race with great prestige that features a peloton with WorldTeams and ProTeams, on a very demanding route in which medium and high mountains predominate, which combines the determination and determination of the six Colombian teams», sports director Rúben told A BOLA Pereira, whose main difficulty is the logistical aspect of all the material that will travel via Madrid and Bogotá to Boyacá, where the epicenter of the race will be, which has been reinforced with the confirmations of the Brazilian and Colombian teams, in a field with 26 teams that can line up with six cyclists.

Portuguese set confirmed for the test in February. Platoon of 26 teams, including World Tour Astana, Movistar and EF Education

«In addition to competing in some competitions in Europe and South America, the objective of the sponsors is to take the team to a higher level (ProTeams) within a period of two years», said Rúben Pereira.