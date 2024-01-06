Sabonis and Bankero get a triple-double, but Paul breaks his arm

Jalen Suggs scored 27 points for the winners, who ended a three-game losing streak, and Cole Anthony scored 23.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and eight assists for the hosts, Michael Porter had 22 points and Jamal Murray had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

“Nuggets” with 25 wins in 37 matches are third in the Western Conference, while “Magic” with a record of 20-15 are sixth in the East.

Sabonis scored 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in the Sacramento Kings’ 135-130 (36-27, 41-30, 30-40, 28-33) home win over the Toronto Raptors. and six personal bests, finishing with a triple-double for the second consecutive game.

This season, Sabonis has amassed a triple-double in eight games, including three of the last four games.

Dearon Fox also scored 24 points for the winners, while Keegan Murray added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

For the guests, eight of the nine basketball players on the field scored at least 10 points, with Scotty Barnes and Emmanuel Quickley becoming the top scorers with 20 points.

The San Francisco Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109 (22-20, 28-26, 29-29, 34-34), but the 38-year-old Paul broke his left arm.

The quarterback suffered the injury midway through the third quarter in a scramble for the ball with Jayden Ivey.

After the game, Golden State announced that they are expecting the point guard back later this season.

Heading into Friday’s game, Paul was averaging nine points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Also Read:  The ZSC Lions become champions, but the SCB becomes “Swiss champions”

In another match, the Indiana Pacers, the leading team in the championship, achieved a team record with 50 assists in a 150:116 (38:24, 40:30, 39:29, 33:33) home victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Tyreese Haliburton, who played just over 25 minutes and also had 10 points and eight rebounds, was 18 of 50.

Miles Turner was the top scorer for the winners with 27 points, while eight basketball players scored at least 10 points. Dejont Murray scored 30 points for the opponents.

