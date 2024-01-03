Sabri Sarıoğlu’s wife Yağmur Sarıoğlu was promoted to captain pilot

#Sabri #Sarıoğlus #wife #Yağmur #Sarıoğlu #promoted #captain #pilot

Yağmur Sarıoğlu, a mother of three children who has been happily married to Sabri Sarıoğlu since 2010, was promoted to captain pilot in her profession with 5 thousand hours of flying.

“THANKS VERY MUCH TO EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED”

Sarıoğlu shared the photos taken while wearing his four-striped epaulette with his followers on his Instagram account.



Sarıoğlu said, “Promotion to captain pilot! I would like to thank myself for my self-discipline on this challenging path, my family who filled in at home in my absence, my instructors who deemed me worthy of this rank, all my valuable captains who guided me, my helpful colleagues and everyone who supported me.”

Sarıoğlu’s post received thousands of likes and congratulatory comments.

PASSED THE ATLAS OCEAN

Yağmur Sarıoğlu had previously crossed the Atlantic Ocean as a second pilot. Sarıoğlu shared the news on his social media account with the words “I noted it as a turning point.”