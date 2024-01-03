Sabri Sarıoğlu’s wife Yağmur Sarıoğlu was promoted to captain pilot

#Sabri #Sarıoğlus #wife #Yağmur #Sarıoğlu #promoted #captain #pilot

Yağmur Sarıoğlu, a mother of three children who has been happily married to Sabri Sarıoğlu since 2010, was promoted to captain pilot in her profession with 5 thousand hours of flying.

“THANKS VERY MUCH TO EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED”

Sarıoğlu shared the photos taken while wearing his four-striped epaulette with his followers on his Instagram account.

Sarıoğlu said, “Promotion to captain pilot! I would like to thank myself for my self-discipline on this challenging path, my family who filled in at home in my absence, my instructors who deemed me worthy of this rank, all my valuable captains who guided me, my helpful colleagues and everyone who supported me.”

Sarıoğlu’s post received thousands of likes and congratulatory comments.

PASSED THE ATLAS OCEAN

Yağmur Sarıoğlu had previously crossed the Atlantic Ocean as a second pilot. Sarıoğlu shared the news on his social media account with the words “I noted it as a turning point.”

Also Read:  SWIMMING – ELECTION – The single ineligible candidate

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

JUDO – FMJ – A “performing” year 2023
JUDO – FMJ – A “performing” year 2023
Posted on
The Nicaraguan regime released images of Bishop Rolando Álvarez after the US demanded his release
The Nicaraguan regime released images of Bishop Rolando Álvarez after the US demanded his release
Posted on
Saudi Arabia Officially Joins the China-Russia Gang
Saudi Arabia Officially Joins the China-Russia Gang
Posted on
Driving bans, the date is now very close: 99% of the time you will have to buy a new car
Driving bans, the date is now very close: 99% of the time you will have to buy a new car
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News