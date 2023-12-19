Sacramento Kings with third straight win, Vezenkov with 8 points – Basketball – NBA

#Sacramento #Kings #straight #win #Vezenkov #points #Basketball #NBA

The Sacramento Kings and Alexander Vezenkov beat the underdog Washington Wizards 143:131 in their next game of the NBA Championship at their Golden 1 Center. The Bulgarian star recorded just over 11 minutes in which he scored 8 points, making 7 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 2/3 on 3-point shooting and 1/2 on 2-point shooting.

The hosts’ center Arvidas Sabonis played a great game, finishing the game with a triple-double – 28 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. The Kings’ other star De’Aaron Fox finished with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Keegan Murray added 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The success was the third in a row and the 16th of the season for the “Kings”, who occupy the 5th place in the standings in the Western Conference. The Wizards are second to last in the Eastern Conference.

The match started point for point, but Washington was the first to take a slightly more serious lead of five points for 14:9. At the end of the first quarter, Vezenkov appeared in the game and immediately flashed a three-pointer with his first shot of the game. However, teammate De’Aaron Fox missed his first three 3-point attempts. The first part ended 31:27 for Washington thanks to the excellent play of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma.

Sasha making a splash right off the bench!

The home team’s three-point star Fox’s troubles continued early in the second quarter. He still ended with a basket two attacks in a row and brought a draw in the match – 31:31. Vezenkov, on the other hand, distinguished himself with two rebounds, committed one offensive foul and fought for a contested ball under the basket with Corey Kispert before being replaced.

The two teams continued to chase each other in the result and after a three-pointer by Keegan Murray it was 40:40. In the next attack, Sacramento led 42:40 after another basket by Murray. The hosts sharply increased the pace at the end of the first half, and this immediately affected the result – 66:56. The biggest contributor was Domantas Sabonis, who finished the half with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

Sacramento continued to hold the initiative early in the third quarter, while Washington could never rally. Thus, the difference continued to accumulate and swelled to 76:56.

Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk also came on strong off the bench for the Kings, which was bad news for the visitors as the margin continued to slowly and methodically increase and at one point reached 95:70.

A minute and a half before the end of the third quarter, Vezenkov returned to the floor, but missed his second three-point shot. On the other hand, he won his next fight after an unsuccessful shooting of Deni Avdia. Soon after, however, the Bulgarian was replaced again.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, however, Sasha got another chance and excelled with a stolen ball under the opponent’s basket. A little later, he scored his second three-pointer of the game for 118:97, and then he also scored a rebound under the basket. At the end of the match, Washington managed to make its loss a little more honorable for the final 143:131.