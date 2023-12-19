«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it

#Sacrifices #salaries #lab #coat #longer #attractive #doctors #forgotten #Covid #Corriere.it

Â«I went on strike on December 5th with the hospital unions, so today I worked but in spirit I was alongside my anesthesiologist colleagues. The reasons that force us to take these protest actions are the same”, Domenico Gabrielli, head of cardiology at San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome, one of the major national reference centers for heart diseases, fully shares the demands of the entire category. Born in 1961, graduated from the Catholic University, thirty years in the Marche region, he presides over the Heart Foundation of Anmco, the national association of hospital cardiologists.

What are the reasons?

â€œThey are not only of an economic nature, as one might think. Before being paid better, public health doctors would like to have the right consideration which has been missing for years and is not a current problem.”

In details?

Â«For too long, governments have tended to underestimate the great sacrifice of our professional figure, valued during the pandemic and then forgotten. I’m worried about the future. Ours has stopped being an attractive job. It is difficult to bring young specialists into hospitals unless they are large referral departments, like the one I manage. Small towns are suffering.”

Doctors and government maneuver

Don’t you complain about staff shortages?

Â«Of course! The cardiologists are 29 out of 34 and I am privileged because elsewhere the doctors stand guard to cover the gaps. And this happens in all regions, it is not a question of North and South. It works as well in Palermo as in Rome and Milan. The quality of the work is terrible. Our figure has lost respect from politicians and patients.”

Isn’t it also your fault if you have lost authority?

â€œBeing questioned can be a good thing when it is done in a civil way and not with physical aggression. It happens that we make mistakes, we are not infallible, but often the errors that are complained to us are pretexts for starting disputes which at least 99 times out of 100 end in nothing. The doctor under investigation is almost always declared innocent at the end of the investigations, without even having to face a trial.”

The burden of a strike, however, ends up falling on the citizens. Don’t you care about them?

Â«We worry about it to the point of carrying out the white strike. On December 5th I was regularly on duty and as a head doctor I couldn’t have behaved differently but I gave up a day’s salary. Many apply this method to avoid harming the interests of the weakest. Ultimately, the inconveniences in hospitals are limited. But the moment comes when you have to raise your voice.”

There is obviously great opposition to pension cuts despite the government having mitigated the rule provided for in the budget law with an amendment. What plans do you have?

Â«I have redeemed my university degree and have already reached 42 years and 10 months of contributions. I could leave tomorrow and yet I stay. I love this profession and even if I had been penalized by the new rule I would still have decided not to leave”.

The majority of doctors don’t think so.

â€œAnd they are right. Many colleagues do the math and rightly do not accept losing even a single euro. If they left public dependence, the private sector would offer them golden bridges compared to the wooden bridges and vine bridges of public healthcare.”