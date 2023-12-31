SAD END OF THE YEAR THREE important PROFESSORS have died: it is a huge loss for SLOVAKIA

#SAD #YEAR #important #PROFESSORS #died #huge #loss #SLOVAKIA

Source: archive list.sk

SLOVAKIA – The end of the year brings with it other sad departures of important personalities. Just a few days ago, we informed you about the death of a beloved Slovak artist, and now three renowned educators have left us.

Just two days before Christmas, on December 22, sad news came from the Faculty of Law of Matej Bel University (UMB), which announced that its former dean, prof. JUDr. Stanislav Mráz, CSc. “He has worked at the Faculty of Law of the UMB in Banská Bystrica since 1996, when he joined the Department of International Law, International Relations and Politics on the basis of an audition. In 2006, he was elected dean of the faculty. Thank you, Professor! Honor to your memory,” the faculty stated on the social network.

A significant benefit

The Department of Technological Engineering at the University of Žilina informed that on December 17, 2023, at the age of 65 years their longtime colleague left them forever prof. Ing. Jozef Meško, PhD.

“During his professional life at our department, Professor Meško mainly devoted himself to welding technologies and related processes, which is also evidenced by his rich publication activity and numerous awards in this field. In his field, he significantly contributed to the knowledge of graphite cast iron welding and educated several dozen graduates in all 3 levels of study.” they state in the post.

A 95-year-old docent also went to heaven

Of respectable age 95 years he lived docent Dr. Ing. Ján Gronský, CSc., who until the last days lectured on constitutional law at the Law Faculty of the Charles University in Prague. The Slovak House in Prague, which the docent often visited, informed about his death. He was a leading constitutional lawyer who was known for his excellent teaching skills and for the fact that he lectured in Slovak at the university. He was born in Likavka in the Ružomberok district, but spent most of his life abroad.