Sad ending! Two unclaimed bodies in Forensic Medicine, in Cartagena | THE UNIVERSAL

#Sad #unclaimed #bodies #Forensic #Medicine #Cartagena #UNIVERSAL

In the Legal Medicine morgue, in the Zaragocilla neighborhood, two bodies have remained for several days without their relatives, to date, reporting or carrying out the procedures for their claim.

The bodies were entered without identification and, through a process of matching fingerprints and DNA, they were able to confirm their identities. The first identified was Jean Paul García Ríos, 25 years old.

This person was a native of Cartagena and had the citizenship card with the number 11,434,409,351. Regarding his death, the institution did not give further details since these data would only be delivered to his relatives.

Despite this, this medium learned that the man was physically attacked and that he was hospitalized, later dying from complications. There is no report from the authorities about this event or the place where it occurred. Read: Criminals shot an armored truck to steal $300 million

The second victim is Alexander Pérez Luottau, 46 years old, a native of Cartagena and with citizenship card 73,581,755. Regarding this case, it was learned that, a few days ago, he was run over by an ambulance in the Pie del Cerro sector.

The man was trying to cross a road and the ambulance failed to stop, running him over. Later he died. Apparently, he was a street dweller and was always in that area of ​​the city.

Forensic Medicine asks citizens if they know or are related to these people to please go to the facilities in the Zaragocilla neighborhood or call the number 6744494 extensions 3519 and 3520.