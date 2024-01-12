Sad news from the Russian tourist who got lost in Antalya! Notable detail at the scene

#Sad #news #Russian #tourist #lost #Antalya #Notable #detail #scene

Levent YENİGÜN/KEMER (Antalya), (DHA)-

Created Date: January 12, 2024 15:50

TwitterLinkedinFlipboardEmailCopy LinkFont

The lifeless body of Russian citizen Nadezhda Larygina (40), who was not heard from after going on a nature walk alone in Antalya’s Kemer district, was found in the forest. It was determined that Nadezhda Larygina had two alcohol bottles with her, one empty and the other full.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Russian citizen Nadezhda Larygina, who came to the 5-star hotel in Kiriş District of Kemer district for a holiday on December 31, did not return from the nature walk she went on alone on January 4. It was determined that Nadezhda Larygina, who had a return ticket on January 8 and did not return to the hotel, did not leave the airport. While Nadezhda Larygina’s belongings and documents were found in her hotel room, it was determined that her mobile phone was missing. A search operation was launched in Çalış Tepe, where Larygina went for a nature walk. A team of approximately 40 people, consisting of AFAD, KEMKUT, MAKSAT, AKUT, SKUT, IHH and ANDA members, participated in the searches that have been carried out intensively since January 10. Kemer District Police Department teams also made investigations through cameras.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

MOBILE PHONE WAS FOUND YESTERDAY

The teams found Nadezhda Larygina’s mobile phone, which was not found among her belongings in the hotel room where she stayed, in the mountainous region last evening. While Larygina’s phone was handed over to the District Police Department teams for examination, searches were concentrated in this area.

TWO LIKE BOTTLES, ONE EMPTY

The work, which was suspended last night, started again this morning. At noon, the teams found the lifeless body of Nadezhda Larygina in the forest, approximately 400 meters away from the Kiriş Mahallesi road. It was determined that Nadezhda Larygina, who was lying motionless on a flat surface, had two alcohol bottles next to her, one empty and the other full. It was learned that the location where Larygina was found was close to the area where her mobile phone was reached.

The body of the Russian tourist was carried to the highway by the teams after the investigation at the scene. The body of Nadezhda Larygina, who was taken to the ambulance here, was sent to the morgue of Kemer State Hospital. It was stated that the investigation into Larygina’s death continues.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

‘WE REACHED IT ON THE 3RD DAY’

Providing information about the search efforts for Russian citizen Nadezhda Larygina, whose lifeless body was found after going on a nature walk alone in Antalya’s Kemer district, AFAD team officer Hamdi Can Günlü said, “We started the search for the missing person with NGOs in the region. As a result of our search activity, on the 3rd day We reached the person. We searched the entire mountainous land in Kiriş District, it is difficult to say anything in terms of square meters at the moment. We checked the edges of the cliff with aircraft. We checked it ourselves by landing with technical materials and technical landing equipment. We could not find any in these areas. Then, we sectored our search activity by sectoring the area. “We found the person. When we found the person, he was at ground level,” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>