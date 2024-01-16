Sad Songkhla Female Doctor Patients with dengue fever died throughout the year ’66, 10 deaths.

#Sad #Songkhla #Female #Doctor #Patients #dengue #fever #died #year #deaths

Sad Songkhla Female Doctor Sick with dengue fever, 1 person died. Revealing the situation in the province throughout the year, 7,400 people, 10 people died. It is recommended that we still need to be vigilant.

January 16, 2024 Situation of the dengue fever outbreak in Songkhla Province. Still worrisome After last week Two patients were reported to have died, the first being a female doctor. Under the jurisdiction of Songkla Nakarin Hospital, Hat Yai District, another child is a child in Khlong Hoi Khong District. It creates concern and wants a campaign to make people more aware and knowledgeable about dengue fever than is currently the case. To reduce the risk of losses that may occur.

Dr. Kusak Bamrungsena Deputy Public Health Doctor of Songkhla Province said that the situation of the dengue fever outbreak In the first month of 2024, there are still consequences from the outbreak in 2023, which is considered the round of the dengue fever outbreak.

Throughout the year, there were approximately 7,400 dengue fever patients, 10 of whom died due to factors contributing to the climate: there will be periodic periods of rain. Causes a disease nest for Aedes mosquitoes. During the past year At the beginning of the year, an average of 200 patients were found per month.

But in the rainy season, the number increased to 800 cases per month, with a peak of 1,200 cases in August, but after implementing disease prevention measures, the number of cases decreased at the end of the year.

However, from the outbreak situation at the end of 2023, there is still a risk of an outbreak in early 2024, expected in January. There will be an average of 300-400 patients due to factors that continue to see patients from the end of the year.

In addition, there is still movement of travel. Especially in areas with dense communities, such as in Hat Yai District, Mueang District, and Sadao District, we still need to be vigilant by reducing Aedes mosquitoes that are vectors of infection. Prevent mosquito bites If you are sick, see a doctor immediately. Reduce the risk of death