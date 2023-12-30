Sad, Zimbabwean Elephants Die Mass Due to Severe Drought

#Sad #Zimbabwean #Elephants #Die #Mass #Due #Severe #Drought

At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe’s largest national park in recent weeks due to drought. Their carcasses are a horrific example of the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Authorities warned that there could be more casualties as forecasts showed a lack of rainfall and increased heat in parts of the southern African country, including Hwange National Park. The International Fund for Animal Welfare describes this crisis as a crisis for elephants and other animals.

“El Nino is exacerbating this already dire situation,” said Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, as quoted by CBS News.

El Nino is a natural and recurring weather phenomenon that warms parts of the Pacific, thereby influencing weather patterns around the world. Although this year’s El Nino caused deadly flooding in East Africa, its impact is expected to cause below-average rainfall across southern Africa.

This has been felt in Zimbabwe. The rainy season started a few weeks later than usual. Even though it is currently raining, the general weather forecast predicts a dry and hot summer in the next few weeks.

Studies suggest that climate change may make El Niño stronger and lead to more extreme consequences. Authorities fear a repeat of 2019, when more than 200 elephants in Hwange died due to severe drought.

“This phenomenon is recurring,” said Phillip Kuvawoga, landscape program director at the International Fund for Animal Welfare. He raised concerns about elephants in Hwange in a report this month.

“The elephants most affected are young, old and sick elephants who cannot travel long distances in search of water,” Farawo said.

He said an average-sized elephant needs a daily water intake of around 52 gallons. Farawo shared other images showing a female elephant stuck in mud and another found dead in a shallow water hole.

Park rangers take the tusks of dead elephants to secure them so that the carcasses do not attract the attention of poachers.

Hwange is home to around 45 thousand elephants along with more than 100 other mammal species and 400 bird species. The rainy season in Zimbabwe once started in October and lasted until March.

The situation has become more uncertain in recent years and environmental activists are aware of longer and more severe dry seasons.

“Our region will have much less rainfall, so the dry season could return soon because of El Nino,” said Trevor Lane, director of The Bhejane Trust, a conservation group helping Zimbabwe’s parks agency.

He said his organization had pumped 1.5 million liters of water into the Hwange waterhole every day from more than 50 boreholes it managed in partnership with the parks department.

This 5,600 square mile park has no major rivers flowing through it. Instead, there are more than 100 solar-powered boreholes that pump water for the animals.

Environmental conservationists say saving elephants is not just for the sake of the animals. They are key allies in fighting climate change through ecosystems by spreading vegetation over long distances through droppings containing plant seeds, so that forests can spread, regenerate and thrive. Then, trees will suck carbon dioxide which causes global warming from the atmosphere.

“They have a much bigger role than humans in reforestation. That’s one of the reasons we fight to keep elephants alive,” said Lane.

