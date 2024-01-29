SADC Health Ministers meet in Luanda to discuss cholera outbreaks –

With five countries in the Southern African Region recording outbreaks of cholera, SADC Health Ministers will meet this Saturday, 27th, in an extraordinary session, in Luanda, in order to safeguard the risks of spreading the highly contagious disease.

According to a source from Kianda’s Mailtomorrow there will also be a meeting of senior officials from the Interministerial Commission for the Fight against Malaria and Cholera, and, following this, a meeting is scheduled for this month with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as president in exercise by the Southern African Development Community to discuss the epidemiological situation of the regional cholera outbreak.

Since January 2023, a cholera outbreak has been recorded in the SADC region, reaching today five countries, namely Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with Angola reinforcing actions on the borders with these last two countries to contain the spread of the disease in the national territory.

According to data from the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, the SADC region has recorded a total of 259,325 cases of cholera since January 2022, with 4,695 deaths.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infectious bacterial disease, transmitted by direct fecal-oral contamination or by ingestion of contaminated water or food. The main symptoms are diarrhea and dehydration. It is fatal if not treated immediately.

Also Read:  "Angola has the freedom to choose its partners" - China -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Posted on
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
Posted on
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News