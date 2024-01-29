SADC Health Ministers meet in Luanda to discuss cholera outbreaks

With five countries in the Southern African Region recording outbreaks of cholera, SADC Health Ministers will meet this Saturday, 27th, in an extraordinary session, in Luanda, in order to safeguard the risks of spreading the highly contagious disease.

According to a source from Kianda’s Mailtomorrow there will also be a meeting of senior officials from the Interministerial Commission for the Fight against Malaria and Cholera, and, following this, a meeting is scheduled for this month with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as president in exercise by the Southern African Development Community to discuss the epidemiological situation of the regional cholera outbreak.

Since January 2023, a cholera outbreak has been recorded in the SADC region, reaching today five countries, namely Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with Angola reinforcing actions on the borders with these last two countries to contain the spread of the disease in the national territory.

According to data from the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, the SADC region has recorded a total of 259,325 cases of cholera since January 2022, with 4,695 deaths.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infectious bacterial disease, transmitted by direct fecal-oral contamination or by ingestion of contaminated water or food. The main symptoms are diarrhea and dehydration. It is fatal if not treated immediately.