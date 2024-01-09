Sadio Mané married Aisha Tamba, 18, in his native Senegal – Fox Sports

A few days before the start of the African Cup of Nations, it was announced that Sadio Mané got married in Dakar in his native Senegal. According to reports, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich footballer married Aisha Tamba, 18, on January 7 in an Islamic ceremony attended by family, friends and some footballers close to the forward.

According to Pulse Sports, Sadio’s now wife “was destined for the 31-year-old soccer player since his adolescence,” as they claim that the Senegalese player himself paid for her school and took care of her family. Despite the closeness between the two, it is still not known when they began formally dating; However, it is reported that they met when she was 16 years old.

The difference in years has caused a stir on social networks. Sadio Mané, who plays for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, is 13 years older than his wife Aisha, but this is not a legal problem, since in Senegal the minimum age for marriage is 16 for women. .

According to Sene News, Aisha Tamba is a young university student who was born in Casamance, a region of Senegal located south of the Gambia. The young woman is the daughter of an architect and she speaks the same dialect that the soccer player learned in her childhood: Mandinga. Aisha’s privacy would have been one of the things that Sadio Mané liked, since in previous years she confessed that she would like to marry someone who was out of the public spotlight.

“I’ve seen a lot of girls asking me why I’m not married, but I’m sorry you’re wasting your time. The woman I marry will not appear on social media. I want to marry a woman who respects God and prays well. “Everyone has their own way of choosing their love,” Mane stated according to Tribune.

