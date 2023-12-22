Sadistic! Indian Man Beheads Wife Because He’s Annoyed at Being Slow to Make Tea

#Sadistic #Indian #Man #Beheads #Wife #Hes #Annoyed #Slow #Tea

New Delhi –

Police in India have arrested a man who allegedly beheaded his wife with a sword. The incident allegedly occurred after the man was annoyed because his wife was slow in making tea.

Reported The Straits Times, Friday (22/12/2023), the terrible incident occurred on December 19 in a village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Police said the man, identified only as Dharamveer, had asked for his morning tea twice when he woke up.

The man was allegedly annoyed because his wife, Sundari, said it would take 10 minutes.

“He got angry when his wife told him it would take another 10 minutes to prepare tea and kicked the (kitchen) utensils,” police inspector Vivek Yadav told Times of India.

When the argument broke out, Dharamveer, who was a daily wage labourer, ran to get a sword from another part of the house. The man then beheaded Sundari (50) while she was still making tea.

The couple’s four children jolted from their sleep and tried to save their mother, but Dharamveer (52) allegedly swung a sword at them too. The boys immediately retreated to their rooms.

Media NDTV It was reported that neighbors who heard the commotion rushed to the house and found Sundari dead, covered in blood. They immediately called the police who came and found Dharamveer crying next to his wife’s body.

The man was immediately arrested and Sundari’s body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gyan Prakash Rai, said the attack was directed at the back of the victim’s neck.

“Dharamveer and Sundari had an argument over making tea. He then took out a sharp weapon and attacked her on the neck from behind, leading to her instant death.”

The couple’s son, identified only as Army, said his father drank five to six cups of tea every day and often quarreled with his wife over his habit.

“If my mother refused to make tea many times or took longer than expected, he would yell at her,” he said. He admitted that he had never seen his father hit his mother.

