Sadistic Israeli Soldiers Ignore Cries of ‘Help’ When Shooting Hostages

#Sadistic #Israeli #Soldiers #Ignore #Cries #Shooting #Hostages

Jakarta –

The Israeli military ignored cries for help when it stormed buildings in the Gaza Strip. This incident occurred before the Israeli army shot dead three Israeli hostages.

As reported by AFP and Al Arabiya, Friday (29/12/2023), this fact was revealed in the results of an Israeli military investigation which was released to the public on Thursday (28/12) local time. The fatal shooting by Israeli soldiers which killed three hostages occurred in mid-December.

The report said Israeli soldiers also heard shouts of “hostage” in Hebrew on December 10, but interpreted it as a “terrorist deception attempt” by Hamas to lure the soldiers into a building in Gaza City’s Shejaiya district.

Believing the building was rigged with explosives, Israeli soldiers rushed out and killed five Hamas militants who tried to escape.

Israeli Soldiers Shoot Hostages

The hostages, according to the report, may also have escaped from the building. On December 15, Israeli soldiers shot the hostages after misidentifying them as threats.

Two hostages died instantly at the location. One other hostage escaped, and Israeli soldiers were ordered to hold fire to identify him.

Hearing cries of “Help!” and “They are shooting at me”, the commanders of Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip asked the one surviving hostage to move towards them. However, according to the report, two of the soldiers “did not listen to orders” because of the “noise” from a nearby tank shot the hostage dead.

The three hostages who were shot dead by Israeli soldiers were all bare-chested and one of them was even carrying a white flag. The three hostages who died were all Israeli citizens and were identified as Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim and Samer El-Talalqa, who were in their 20s.

On December 14, an Israeli military drone discovered emergency signs reading “SOS” and “Help, three hostages” written on a building close to where the three hostages were shot dead.

