Safe charging stations crucial to protect energy network, but now easy to hack: ‘Very critical sector’

#Safe #charging #stations #crucial #protect #energy #network #easy #hack #critical #sector

Charging stations for electric cars are a potential risk to the stability of the power grid if safety is not in order. Research by Dutch hackers shows that this is a real problem. They cracked some charging stations.

“A hack is very annoying. But if you can hack a large group, you can influence the entire energy system.” Cybersecurity expert Harm van den Brink from ElaadNL explains how this works: “You can change the mains voltage with a major hack. That is the biggest risk.”

‘Critical sector’

That is why he believes it is essential that charging stations are properly secured. “You want it to be safer. It is a very critical sector.”

The RVO’s National Charging Survey in 2022 showed that 2 in 3 electric drivers have their own charging station. This concerns tens of thousands of private charging stations, according to the Electric Drivers Association. That number is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Hacking competition

Dutch ethical hackers from Computest cracked three of the four American charging stations they investigated in recent months. Bluetooth allowed them to gain access relatively easily.

They presented these results at a prestigious hacking competition in Japan and received a prize for it on Friday. They warn that access to the charging station can also lead to possible access to other smart devices in the home, such as your washing machine, lights or your thermostat.

also look at

MPs critical of Minister Jetten’s plans to prevent overloading of the power grid: ‘Government should not determine when I charge my car’

Digital security of charging stations

The knowledge and innovation center ElaadNL researches and tests smart and sustainable charging of electric vehicles. They have also been looking at the digital security of charging stations for nine years.

“We have also set up an analysis center to share all the knowledge of cybersecurity specialists and thus discuss together how things can improve,” says Harm van den Brink. “That happens with researchers, manufacturers and administrators.”

Insufficient rules

Inspection rules now apply to public chargers, but this does not yet apply to private charging systems. “There are not yet enough rules for home chargers, but they are coming. We have lobbied for a change in the law, in which charging station operators will be obliged to report in the event of an incident.

“That is an intermediate step,” Van den Brink explains. “Charging station operators must ensure that your home charger is safe in the future.”

‘Keep learning’

The scheme will be further expanded in the coming years. “We have been working on this for years, to make the charging infrastructure safe.”

“The rules for public charging stations also ensure that this flows through to home chargers. We must continue to implement it and keep learning.”

also look at

Do you drive electric? In the Netherlands it is easiest to find a charging station for your car

To ask? Ask them!

Do you have any questions or would you like to respond? Send us a message here in our chat. Every Thursday we tell you in the Get Involved newsletter what we do with all the responses. Do you want it in your email? Then register here.