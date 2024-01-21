Safe use of headphones for young people is necessary to prevent hearing damage caused by gaming

#Safe #headphones #young #people #prevent #hearing #damage #caused #gaming

Janine Budding January 21, 2024 – 18:16

New international research shows that gaming can lead to hearing damage. Previous research by VeiligheidNL showed that more than half of Dutch young people (10-15 years old) use headphones for gaming. In fact, 38 percent of gamers do this every day. They use the headphones to hear the sounds from the game, but also to talk to other players. And this is not always possible at a safe volume. A quarter of young people who play games listen at a high volume (70 percent or louder), which can lead to hearing damage.

Hearing damage usually occurs gradually, by hearing an accumulation of many or often loud sounds. These sounds come from headphones, while gaming or listening to music. Loud noise also comes from the speakers when going out, but noise at work, for example in construction, is also an important cause of hearing damage. Consciously dealing with loud noises is therefore essential.

Tips from VeiligheidNL:

  • Do you like to game or listen to music on headphones? Turn on your volume limiter and choose headphones that fit well over your ears. This way you are less bothered by ambient noise and the sound on your headphones does not have to be so loud.
  • When you go out, wear earplugs, preferably with a music filter. This way you can still hear the music and people around you clearly, and your ears are protected.
  • Do you work in noise? Then wear good hearing protection, such as earmuffs or earplugs, and talk to your manager about what else you can do to prevent hearing damage.
Also Read:  Insomniac Games responds to the hack

Source: VeiligheidNLImage by StockSnap from Pixabay

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

match result and score
match result and score
Posted on
List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises
List shows the healthiest fruit in the world – 1st place surprises
Posted on
An ancient village hut was decided to be purchased by someone who had never been there: they bring it to new life with their own hands, and changes take away the promise
An ancient village hut was decided to be purchased by someone who had never been there: they bring it to new life with their own hands, and changes take away the promise
Posted on
an experimental supersonic jet like never before seen
an experimental supersonic jet like never before seen
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News