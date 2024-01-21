Safe use of headphones for young people is necessary to prevent hearing damage caused by gaming

#Safe #headphones #young #people #prevent #hearing #damage #caused #gaming

Janine Budding January 21, 2024 – 18:16

New international research shows that gaming can lead to hearing damage. Previous research by VeiligheidNL showed that more than half of Dutch young people (10-15 years old) use headphones for gaming. In fact, 38 percent of gamers do this every day. They use the headphones to hear the sounds from the game, but also to talk to other players. And this is not always possible at a safe volume. A quarter of young people who play games listen at a high volume (70 percent or louder), which can lead to hearing damage.

Hearing damage usually occurs gradually, by hearing an accumulation of many or often loud sounds. These sounds come from headphones, while gaming or listening to music. Loud noise also comes from the speakers when going out, but noise at work, for example in construction, is also an important cause of hearing damage. Consciously dealing with loud noises is therefore essential.

Tips from VeiligheidNL:

Do you like to game or listen to music on headphones? Turn on your volume limiter and choose headphones that fit well over your ears. This way you are less bothered by ambient noise and the sound on your headphones does not have to be so loud.

When you go out, wear earplugs, preferably with a music filter. This way you can still hear the music and people around you clearly, and your ears are protected.

Do you work in noise? Then wear good hearing protection, such as earmuffs or earplugs, and talk to your manager about what else you can do to prevent hearing damage.

Source: VeiligheidNLImage by StockSnap from Pixabay