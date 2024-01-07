#Safe #money #goods #stolen #apartment #District #owner #tricked #leaving #home

Date of update: 07/01/2024 22:03 Date of publication: 07/01/2024 21:22

Safe with money and several goods, stolen from an apartment in District 4. How the owner was tricked into leaving the home.

A man from Sector 4 complained to the police that, during the day of Saturday, a metal safe was stolen from his home, containing several goods and sums of money, in different currencies, after having previously received a call in which it was announced that his car had been hit, leaving the apartment.

“On January 6, at around 8:00 p.m., the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Department 14 was notified by a man regarding the fact that, on the same day, he was stolen from his personal residence, a metal safe, which contained several goods and sums of money, in different currencies”, stated, on Sunday, the representatives of the Capital Police.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigation Service – Sector 4, along with forensic specialists from the 14th Police Department, went to the scene, and started the investigations.

“Thus, it was established that the man would have received a call, through which he was informed that his car had been hit, at which time he would have left the apartment, he would have insured it, and when he returned, he found the lack the safe. At the same time, it was found that the entrance door showed no signs of forcing”, says DGPMB, according to Agerpres.

The investigations are continued by the District 4 Criminal Investigation Service, under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the District 4 Court, under the aspect of committing the crime of qualified theft.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day