SAFETY ON NATIONAL ROADS

Vehicles should caravan for overnight travel

Various substitutes. Protecting one’s property is the primary concern of national road users in the face of insecurity. Last week, a video circulated showing bandits attempting to steal a transport truck on national highway number 4. Insecurity is not limited to physical harm but can also impact humans. These cases are mainly experienced by night travelers, who therefore choose to leave in the morning. During morning rush hours, there is a significant influx of travelers heading to the provinces, and also during arrivals in the capital in the evening or late afternoon.

Users prefer to travel during the day. “It is not very risky to travel during the day because the bandits do not come out. However, we do not plan to carry a lot of cash with us to avoid losing a lot of it in the event of theft,” explains Domoina Randrianiaina, a mother traveling to return to Mahajanga. According to some, the police carry out their functions well but are not always present in certain places for security reasons. Furthermore, there are few customers at night, only those who are in a hurry or who have to leave take the vehicles.

Hot spots

Almost all national roads are affected by this problem of insecurity. Bush taxi drivers report the existence of numerous problems on the roads, which contribute to insecurity. The poor state of the roads is one of them. The thugs take advantage of this because when the roads are damaged, it is impossible to gain speed. “They climb the luggage racks or throw stones at us,” reports Edmond, a user of the RN4. These drivers express their vigilance towards Ambondromemy and Ankarafantsika on the RN4, and on the part between Moramanga and Brickaville on the RN2. It is important to emphasize that insecurity is very present on these two sections of the National Road.

However, cars that have to travel at night are organized in a special way at the bus station. Traveling in a caravan has now become an obligation. Makis Andohatapenaka Bus Station vice-president Fidy Ranaivoson said four or three cars are needed to help each other.

Miora Raharisolo