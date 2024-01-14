Safety, there is only a 10 km/h difference between life and death | From this forward speed the crash is lethal

#Safety #kmh #difference #life #death #speed #crash #lethal

Racing behind the wheel, and in general driving any vehicle, does not seem – reasonably – never, ever to be a wise and prudent choice. If we looked at driving as an investment, what would we be focusing on?

Certainly, statistically, concretely, playing a chip on the percentage bank would be more productive and prudent (if it were a game in fact) on a disastrous destiny, for us who run, rather than the other way around.

But unfortunately it’s not a game, and contrary to what you think, you don’t win anything: at most, if you really want to be cynical macabre in looking at things, you get a one way ticket for what some call it beyond.

This is how we should see it: don’t think that if we ran a little more, just a little more, we would arrive Before. Better to move first, if anything, better to be patient, better to slow down: even a little. Also only 10 km per hour.

Yes, because this is the threshold that makes all the difference in the world. What is ten kilometers per hour? Nothing. We can count them: we run, on foot, more than that. Yet they are right 10 km per hour that make the difference, Always. On what?

10 km more speed: that makes the difference

Between life and death. It is statistics, and the result of studies and analysis. Our safety, our safety, may depend on it apparently slight, almost insignificant that much more speed. Something that costs us everything. Everything depends on this speed, because it is from this that the crash becomes lethal, feral. In what sense?

Some studies and some videos circulating everywhere show that the difference between living and dying, while driving, is just 10 kilometers per hour. In the dynamics of accidents, in fact, this is exactly what happens: a slight, almost innocent, increase in speed of even 10 km per hour can causerisk losing your life.

Serious accidents when you exceed this limit

Il risk Of collision it changes radically when there are little ones increases Of speed, which can obviously give different results depending on the case, but which depend on many factors. However, precisely the excess of 10 percent more, according to the study of various crash tests, has a terrible impact.

The starting speed, obviously, has a significant weight: for example if you travel along a road at 50 km per hour it is very different if you go at 130: but the increase of 10 km per hour, in both cases, radically causes a wheelieand severity indices.