SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbe lead nominees; see the full list

The awards show celebrates the best actors, casts and stunt performers in film and television, and is typically considered a precursor to the Oscarespecially regarding the performance categories.

Last year, the Netflix acquired the broadcast rights to the SAG Awards. The 2023 edition was shown on the company’s YouTube, but starting this year, the award will be broadcast live within the platform itself. This will be the first time that Netflix has shown an event of this type.

The 2024 SAG Awards take place on February 23.

BEST CAST IN A FILM

American Fiction
Barbie
Flower Moon Assassins
A Cor Purple
Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Paul Giamatti – The Rejected
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Margot Robbie – Barbie
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Emma Stone – Poor Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Benning – Nyad

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Creatures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – A Cor Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Da’Vine Joy Randolh – The Rejected
Jodie Foster – Nyad

BEST CAST IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

The Crown
The Golden Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – O Urso
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – O Urso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – O Urso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A MINI SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Steven Yeun – Treta
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shaloub: Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Uzo Abuda – Empire of Pain
Brie Larson – Chemistry Question
Ali Wong – Treta
Kathryn Hahn – The Little Things in Life
Bel Powley – A Small Light

BEST STUNT TEAM IN MOVIE

Barbie
Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part One
John Wick: Chapter 4
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Relic of Destiny

BEST STUNT TEAM ON TV

Ahsoka
Barry
THIRD
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

