SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer and Barbe lead nominees; see the full list

#SAG #Awards #Oppenheimer #Barbe #lead #nominees #full #list

The awards show celebrates the best actors, casts and stunt performers in film and television, and is typically considered a precursor to the Oscarespecially regarding the performance categories.

Last year, the Netflix acquired the broadcast rights to the SAG Awards. The 2023 edition was shown on the company’s YouTube, but starting this year, the award will be broadcast live within the platform itself. This will be the first time that Netflix has shown an event of this type.

The 2024 SAG Awards take place on February 23.

BEST CAST IN A FILM

American Fiction

Barbie

Flower Moon Assassins

A Cor Purple

Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Paul Giamatti – The Rejected

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Emma Stone – Poor Creatures

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Annette Benning – Nyad

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Creatures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – A Cor Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Da’Vine Joy Randolh – The Rejected

Jodie Foster – Nyad

BEST CAST IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

The Crown

The Golden Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – O Urso

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – O Urso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – O Urso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST ACTOR IN A MINI SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Steven Yeun – Treta

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shaloub: Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Uzo Abuda – Empire of Pain

Brie Larson – Chemistry Question

Ali Wong – Treta

Kathryn Hahn – The Little Things in Life

Bel Powley – A Small Light

BEST STUNT TEAM IN MOVIE

Barbie

Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part One

John Wick: Chapter 4

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Relic of Destiny

BEST STUNT TEAM ON TV

Ahsoka

Barry

THIRD

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian