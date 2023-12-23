Sage not only in the kitchen: used in this way it becomes a panacea for health

#Sage #kitchen #panacea #health

Its color and the typical aroma of this aromatic herb hide secrets of youth. Sage is rich in nutrients and has many health and beauty benefits. But not everyone knows the great powers of this plant with green birthmarks and purple flowers.

The scientific name is Salvia officinalis, everyone knows it and grows it easily in pots on the balcony and in the home garden. Much appreciated for flavoring meat, it is also excellent fried in batter or in infusion. But not everyone knows that it is a real elixir of youth that makes your skin beautiful and your teeth white. All this only if you use it in the right way.

Sage, aromatic herb that improves health and beauty

The aroma is unmistakable and known throughout the world, used to make many recipes more fragrant and tasty, sage also contains many nutrients important for health and well-being. Among these are antioxidants which protect cells from damage caused by free radicalsi.e. unstable molecules that damage DNA due to oxidation, contributing to premature aging with various unpleasant consequences.

In fact, sage contains phenolic acid and polyphenols which reduce body oxidative stress making the skin healthier and younger. It also has strong anti-inflammatory properties as well as antimicrobial, for this reason it is considered an excellent cure for acne. Sage is capable of balance sebum production thus avoiding the formation of pimples and dilated pores.

Sage infusion, the benefits (BioPianeta.it)

One of the methods to obtain these results is to pour a few drops of sage essential oil in the water you then use to wash your face. An excellent system for keeping your skin clean and healthy also thanks to its astringent properties. Another benefit is that of limit excessive sweating and the bad odors associated with it, in fact, sage is a natural deodorant if used as an infusion on the skin after washing it thoroughly.

But not only that, the pleasant aroma of the leaves can be an excellent system for perfume the linen in wardrobes and drawers as well as shoes. Just insert a few leaves directly into your shoes or into a fabric bag to let them spread into the environment.

Finally, salvia officinalis is a concentrate of essential nutrients such as minerals potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron and magnesium. These elements strengthen the immune defenses and eliminate unmotivated tiredness. Furthermore, the leaves of the aromatic herb reduce blood sugar levels.

As for beauty, the sage officinalis, contains active ingredients that protect fibroplasts, cells positioned between the epidermis and the subcutaneous layer. These are very important as their job is to produce collagen which keeps the skin young and elastic, avoiding unsightly wrinkles. Inserting it regularly into your daily diet is an excellent way to stay healthy, have healthy skin and a young body, counteracting the free radicals.

