Saint-Raymond-de-Portneuf: a wood fireplace causes the death of an octogenarian

An 86-year-old man lost his life after being seriously burned by his wood stove that he was trying to fuel, in Saint-Raymond-de-Portneuf, Wednesday evening.

The tragic accident occurred around 7 p.m., in a residence on rue Saint-Simon.

According to our information, the man who suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns over a large part of his body threw himself into the snow outside his home to put out the flames.

The octogenarian was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead later that night.

“The Forensic Identification Service still deployed a scene on site, but the event was accidental in nature,” specifies Béatrice Dorsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

A woman was also taken to hospital for nervous shock.