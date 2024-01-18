Sainz and Loeb play for the title in two stages

#Sainz #Loeb #play #title #stages

Carlos Sainz (Audi) and Sébastien Loeb (BRX) are the only drivers with a chance of winning the 2024 Dakar with two days left until the end of the rally, with a 13 minute advantage for the Madrid player against a French driver who could be on the verge of winning his first ‘Touareg’, as happened to him the previous year after losing to the Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah.

Both pilots are starring in one of the most exciting endings of the raid with Loeb risking the limit to close the gap regarding Sainz after the Madrid native’s victory in the 48-hour marathon stage in which he relieved Yazeed Al Rajhi at the head of the classification and began heading his way towards his fourth victory in the event. The two world rally champions – Sainz twice and Loeb nine times – are playing cat and mouse between the dunes and the narrow passes full of stones that will dictate the sentence for the 2024 edition.

The nine-time WRC winner declared as soon as he finished the ninety stage that Your options include “a mechanical problem, a puncture or a navigation error” by Carlos Sainz, since the race pace is not enough at the moment to continue cutting time on the ‘Matador’. Furthermore, the Frenchman will have to do it without the help of his teammate, Nasser Al-Attiyah after the Qatari abandoned this Tuesday, which further complicates the Frenchman’s options.

Large stones through an inhospitable route

The set of tracks between large rocks of the 371-kilometer special of stage 10 tested not only the skill and ability of the pilots, but also their ability to recover from unforeseen events along the route.

After cutting seven minutes off Sainz in this tenth stage, what is clear is that Sébastien Loeb will have to continue taking risks.

The fiery test will undoubtedly come in the eleventh stage this Thursday, January 18a day with nearly 600 kilometers, 480 of them corresponding to the timed special through a tinhospitable and very broken terrain as demonstrated in the second stage of the previous year where the punctures were the order of the day.

It will be the last bullet in the chamber for a Loeb that needs to close its gap in the next stage, since the last timed special in Yanbu, the goal of the 2024 Dakar, does not entail great difficulties, although as seen in 2023 in the motorcycle category , the classification could turn around if the leader’s income over the second is not very high.