Sainz and Loeb play for the title in two stages

#Sainz #Loeb #play #title #stages

3 min.

Carlos Sainz (Audi) and Sébastien Loeb (BRX) are the only drivers with a chance of winning the 2024 Dakar with two days left until the end of the rally, with a 13 minute advantage for the Madrid player against a French driver who could be on the verge of winning his first ‘Touareg’, as happened to him the previous year after losing to the Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah.

Both pilots are starring in one of the most exciting endings of the raid with Loeb risking the limit to close the gap regarding Sainz after the Madrid native’s victory in the 48-hour marathon stage in which he relieved Yazeed Al Rajhi at the head of the classification and began heading his way towards his fourth victory in the event. The two world rally champions – Sainz twice and Loeb nine times – are playing cat and mouse between the dunes and the narrow passes full of stones that will dictate the sentence for the 2024 edition.

The nine-time WRC winner declared as soon as he finished the ninety stage that Your options include “a mechanical problem, a puncture or a navigation error” by Carlos Sainz, since the race pace is not enough at the moment to continue cutting time on the ‘Matador’. Furthermore, the Frenchman will have to do it without the help of his teammate, Nasser Al-Attiyah after the Qatari abandoned this Tuesday, which further complicates the Frenchman’s options.

Large stones through an inhospitable route

The set of tracks between large rocks of the 371-kilometer special of stage 10 tested not only the skill and ability of the pilots, but also their ability to recover from unforeseen events along the route.

Also Read:  Tigres dominate Gigantes and tie for the lead with Estrellas in the DR

After cutting seven minutes off Sainz in this tenth stage, what is clear is that Sébastien Loeb will have to continue taking risks.

The fiery test will undoubtedly come in the eleventh stage this Thursday, January 18a day with nearly 600 kilometers, 480 of them corresponding to the timed special through a tinhospitable and very broken terrain as demonstrated in the second stage of the previous year where the punctures were the order of the day.

It will be the last bullet in the chamber for a Loeb that needs to close its gap in the next stage, since the last timed special in Yanbu, the goal of the 2024 Dakar, does not entail great difficulties, although as seen in 2023 in the motorcycle category , the classification could turn around if the leader’s income over the second is not very high.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Challenges for Swedish healthcare in times of war
Challenges for Swedish healthcare in times of war
Posted on
Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner seen kissing for the first time | Backbiting
Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner seen kissing for the first time | Backbiting
Posted on
Liga MX | André-Pierre Gignac scores his 200th goal with Tigres and joins a select group in Mexican soccer
Liga MX | André-Pierre Gignac scores his 200th goal with Tigres and joins a select group in Mexican soccer
Posted on
To prevent heart attacks… 10 tips to protect you
To prevent heart attacks… 10 tips to protect you
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News