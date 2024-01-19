Sainz triumphs for the fourth time in the rally raid Dakara / Diena

#Sainz #triumphs #fourth #time #rally #raid #Dakara #Diena

In the final stage, the participants covered 175 kilometers and the best result in the car class was achieved by the Frenchman Sebastien Loeb (“Bahrain Raid Xtreme”), finishing in 39 minutes and 41 seconds.

After losing five minutes and nine seconds, Belgian Guillaume de Mevius (“Overdrive”) took second place, while Lithuanian Vaidots Žalia (“X-Raid Arijus”) was five minutes and 21 seconds behind and completed the top three.

Even before the last stage, it was clear that Sainz (“Audi”) has almost secured the first place in the overall standings. After the final stage, the Spaniard overtook de Mevius by one hour, 20 minutes and 25 seconds in the overall standings, while Loeb, losing less than five minutes, took third place.

Sainz, triumphing at the age of 61, became the oldest rally raid winner.

On the other hand, in the motorcycle class, in the last stage, Argentinian Kevin Benjavides (KTM) was the fastest, finishing after one hour, 48 minutes and 40 seconds. He was one minute ahead of Australian Toby Price (KTM), while Luciano Benjavides (Husqvarna) was third best, losing one minute and 14 seconds.

Meanwhile, overall winner Brabek (Monster Energy Honda) finished seventh in the final stage, but that did not prevent him from repeating his 2020 success.

Ross Branch (Hero) from Botswana took second place in the overall standings, while Frenchman Adrien van Beveren (Monster Energy Honda) was third.

In this year’s rally raid, the participants of “Dakar” had to cover 7,891 kilometers, divided into a prologue and 12 stages.

The “Dakar” rally raid took place for the 46th time. Last year, Qatari motorist Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo) became the five-time champion in the class of passenger cars, while in the category of motorcyclists, Argentinian Kevin Benjavides (KTM) won his second title in the “Dakar” rally raid.

Rally Raid took place in Africa 29 times from 1979 to 2007. In 2008, it was canceled due to security reasons, but the following year it debuted in South America.