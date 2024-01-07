Sakti Monkey Vacancies in China Salary IDR 13 Million, Warm-Banana Cave Facilities

#Sakti #Monkey #Vacancies #China #Salary #IDR #Million #WarmBanana #Cave #Facilities

Jakarta –

China is looking for the actor of the magical monkey or Sun Go Kong. The facilities provided include a cave to live in and a very large number of bananas.

Reported CNNquoted on Sunday (7/1/2024), you don’t need to be an acrobat, have supernatural powers, or even the ability to ride clouds.

You just need to be a fan of the legendary Monkey King from China and be able to gobble up as many free bananas as are thrown your way.

If that sounds like the ideal job description, it might be worth sending your CV to Wuzhishan Scenic Area in northern China’s Hebei Province.

This tourist destination is looking for someone to dress up as a Chinese mythical character and is ready to pay the right candidate $842 per month or IDR 13 million.

In return, they have to live in a cave at the base of the mountain and are fed by tourists.

This legend has fed the imaginations of countless children and inspired countless films and television spin-offs.

The story follows Sun Go Kong, a monkey born from a rock who gains supernatural powers from a Taoist martial artist.

He fought like a warrior, wielding a magical golden scepter and traveling on clouds while accompanying the holy monk Tang Sanzang on his “Journey to the West” to obtain Buddhist sutras in India.

The journey begins at Wuzhishan, or “five-finger mountain”, where the Monkey King is trapped by gods angry about his youthful arrogance. Tang frees him and the two begin their adventure.

However, the lucky future workers in the Wuzhishan Scenic Area should stay.

The task required them to wear masks and monkey costumes and hide in a cave at the base of a mountain, according to clips circulating on social media.

An important part of this job is accepting snacks offered by visiting children, for example apples, instant noodles, and of course, lots of bananas.

“What kind of amazing job is that? Unlimited free food and a salary,” joked one user on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

What’s more, only minimal experience is required.

“There are no academic requirements. The main requirements are to have a love for Sun, acting talent, and the ability to be lively, cheerful and approachable to interact with tourists,” a manager at the venue told Shangyou News.

The manager added that two staff members had been hired to play the character and now only one more person was needed.

The manager said that the actors were not required to eat all the food available on site. Instead, today’s actors usually save some bananas to share with their colleagues after the shift is over.

The company has also installed electric heaters in the cave in case the temperature inside the cave gets too cold.

Watch the video “Portrait of Crowds of Visitors to the Great Wall of China on Labor Day Holiday”

(msl/fem)