Salado writes to Minister Puente and channels the institutional clamor for more railway investments

Salado writes Minister Puente channels institutional clamor railway investments

Never in recent history has there been such a prolonged situation of incidents and complaints regarding the railway in the province. It is an issue that had been taking over the political agenda of the institutions, but that has undoubtedly been triggered by the car of a Media Distancia train that traveled the Malaga-Seville route with another similar one but in double composition that came in the opposite direction and which was stationed in El Chorro. This Monday, the president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, made public a statement sent to the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente.

In the letter, the supra-municipal official begins by congratulating the former mayor of Valladolid on his recent appointment and then goes on to express his concern about the railway situation in the province: “I allow myself to write to you to convey our deepest concern about the situation, in our opinion unsustainable, in which the service and the railway network is in the province of Malaga. And I am not only talking about the last accident recorded at the El Chorro station, where the Firefighters of this Provincial Council had to intervene to evacuate the 270 passengers, but also about the frequent breakdowns, cancellations and delays that are occurring in the service in the recent months, both in the Cercanías and in the Medium Distance and the AVE»

Salado, in line with the complaints made by his party colleagues, has influenced the complaints that the unions of the Los Prados workshops have been expressing, which assure that the staff is half full and that there is a serious lack of supplies, spare parts and pieces. «They are statements that can only cause alarm and concern in any public official. We are also concerned about the lack of train drivers, behind many cancellations and delays, and because work overload is usually behind human errors, as apparently has been the case of the train crash in El Chorro,” continues Salado, who puts the emphasis especially on the budgetary aspect. «Especially, we are concerned about the lack of investments or planning in relation to the collapsed Cercanías de la Costa del Sol, which has been waiting for too many years to be expanded, given that it does not reach Marbella or Estepona since its layout does not allow frequencies less than 20 minutes. Scenes of agglomeration of travelers at the stations, unable to access the trains because they are full, with the consequent risk security,” he argues.

For greater abundance on the coastline, the C1, qualifies it as one of the most profitable in the country: «With its more than 31,000 daily travelers, and it functions as the backbone of mobility on the Costa del Sol. But it has become too small. and it is clearly insufficient, especially in a province that is experiencing significant demographic and economic growth. It is something that the plenary session of this Provincial Council and the majority of city councils in the metropolitan area of ​​Malaga and the Costa del Sol have unanimously spoken out, requesting the extension of the line or the construction of a new railway corridor, a project that “The Ministry itself has been studying for almost two decades without significant progress being made.”

Salado invites the minister to the province to analyze all these issues together with the rest of the mayors of the metropolitan area and the economic and social agents. In this sense, he recalled the initiative of the councilor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, last September to bring together the 25 municipal leaders of ‘Greater Malaga’.

I consider that sustainable mobility is one of the great challenges we face, especially in a province like Malaga, which has been the one with the most population gains in Spain in recent years and will continue to be so in the coming years according to the projections of the INE, which foresees 300,000 new inhabitants between now and 2035.

De la Torre questions the transfer of Cercanías



“The railway network must be maintained, the Cercanías must be attended to and the necessary investments must be made,” stated, for his part, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, in an interview given to Canal Sur in which Furthermore, it doubts the suitability of requesting the transfer of the Cercanías, as the Junta de Andalucía has proposed, if it is not carried out after an intense investment process. “When everything is good, in any case, it will be transferred,” he noted, before emphasizing the importance of the train for the structure and development of the province.

Criticisms of Patricia Navarro: “Pandora’s box had been open for months”



«Pandora’s box had been open for months. “No one has been oblivious to the continuous breakdowns, delays and deterioration of the railway service not only in the High Speed, but also in the Cercanías and in the Media Distancia and in everything that is the responsibility of Adif and Renfe,” he stated. «What happened this weekend was another example. “It has been a black weekend,” he added.

Navarro recalled the large number of incidents that have been recorded in recent months and which newspaper archives and social networks are witness to, as he explained. «Users, workers, political groups, tourist entities have been denouncing it… and the Government has turned a deaf ear. “There is a lack of personnel, there is a lack of maintenance, there is a lack of tools and materials,” he detailed, before going so far as to affirm that rail transport has become “the jewel in the crown.” “What happened? There is not a day that we do not have an accident, breakdown or delay when rail transport must be synonymous with reliability,” he concluded.