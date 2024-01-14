Salaries up to 130 thousand euros. These are the 10 highest paid professions in Portugal

#Salaries #thousand #euros #highest #paid #professions #Portugal

The position of general director in the industry and services sectors is the best paid in Portugal, according to the “ranking” that the Manpower Group provided first-hand to ECO. Salary reaches 130 thousand euros

The position of general director of the industry and services sectors is, at the moment, the highest paid in Portugal, according to a survey carried out by the Manpower Group, which was first reported to ECO. Among the ten professions with the most attractive salaries, there are also several positions linked to technology, at a time when cybersecurity and artificial intelligence have gained increasing attention. Among technical professions, the salaries of international heavy truck drivers stand out.

Every year, the human resources company Manpower Group prepares a ranking of the ten professions with the highest salaries in Portugal.

Last year, for example, with a salary of up to 120 thousand euros, it was the position of general director of the engineering and industry area that reached the top of that table. This year, the “gold medal” goes to the position of general director of the industry and services sectors, whose salary varies between 110 thousand euros and 130 thousand euros per year.

To ECO, Pedro Amorim, corporate sales director at Manpower Group, explains that this increase in the salary of the most valued profession is explained by inflation, but also by the shortage of highly qualified professionals, which has led to salaries rising.

In the case of the position of general director of industry and services, the person responsible says this is the “main executive” of companies in these areas of activity, being responsible for “leading and supervising all operations and strategic aspects”.

An industry and services general director is expected to demonstrate a combination of leadership ability, strategic vision, assertive decision-making and effective communication skills. Pedro Amorim Corporate sales director do Manpower Group

“Responsible for making strategic decisions that directly affect the company’s performance and direction. Leads the executive team, defines organizational goals and ensures the effective execution of initiatives. You are expected to demonstrate a combination of leadership skills, strategic vision, assertive decision-making and effective communication skills,” describes the human resources specialist.

Pedro Amorim also points out that another of the characteristics “essential for success” in this position is the ability to adapt the company to a “constantly changing environment” and to be continually looking for innovation.

“Being a highly senior position, experience is required in the sectors in which it operates, as well as solid commercial and financial training. Given the current economic instability, this role is one of the best paid for the year 2024″, highlights the same source.

In detail, in a context of greater “turbulence”, professionals with the ability to make “agile and assertive decisions” tend to be more valued, in terms of salary and benefits, adds Pedro Amorim. The “increasing complexity of operations” and “permanently evolving economic challenges” also contribute to the appreciation of these professionals, he also points out.

The second place on the podium is occupied by another position in the industry: with a salary between 90 thousand euros and 130 thousand euros, the position of industrial director is the second most valued, in terms of salary, in Portugal, analyzes the Manpower Group.

It is important to explain that the industrial director is, in the words of Pedro Amorim, “crucial in the management of a production plant“, as he supervises all operations, in order to ensure quality and efficiency.

“Their responsibilities range from managing the team to maintaining the factory, thus requiring skills that go beyond technical operational knowledge. Among these, people and team management, leadership, strategy and, also, discipline and organization stand out”, highlights the corporate sales director.

For this position, engineering training is essential, but not enough. Before, given the technological evolution of the industrial sector, it is expected that these professionals “seek to acquire new knowledge throughout their career”.

“The position of industrial director is recognized as one of the highest paid roles in 2024, essentially due to its strategic relevance in a context of challenging talent retention. The complexity of industrial operations requires leaders capable of efficiently managing production, ensuring quality, maintaining factory infrastructure and leading teams with competence”, highlights Pedro Amorim.

In the view of the corporate sales director, these are “muscular professionals with proven experience, who directly impact the performance and commitment of the teams”.

Completing the podium of the highest paid professions is the purchasing director, with a salary ranging from 80 thousand euros per year to 120 thousand euros per year.

The purchasing director is responsible for planning and controlling the organization’s acquisitions of machinery, equipment and materials, aligning them with the companies’ policies and needs. Pedro Amorim Corporate sales director do Manpower Group

At stake are the professionals responsible for planning and controlling the organization’s acquisitions of machinery, equipment and materials, “aligning them with the companies’ policies and needs”.

“Their responsibilities also include managing processes, such as hiring new suppliers, and implementing negotiation strategies to obtain the best conditions, covering delivery times and payment terms, among other factors”, explains the aforementioned specialist in human resources.

This is a highly senior position, which is especially valued in a context of shortage of professionals capable of performing it, highlights the Manpower Group.

Technological positions among the highest paid in the country

The place immediately after the podium is occupied by a profession that has benefited, in terms of salary, from the context of economic instability: financial directors, whose salary varies between 90 thousand euros and 100 thousand euros per year.

“The chief financial officer is the senior executive responsible for overseeing and managing the financial operations of an organization. This professional plays a strategic role in making financial decisions, actively participating in the planning and implementation of strategies aimed at the company’s sustainable growth. He is also responsible for managing budgets, analyzing investments, coordinating the preparation of financial reports and ensuring compliance with regulations”, lists Pedro Amorim.

Training in Finance or Accounting is essential, but these professionals must also demonstrate analytical skills, strategic vision and in-depth knowledge of the economic and market ecosystem.

“The ability to communicate financial information clearly and effectively is crucial, as is the ability to lead teams and collaborate with other sectors of the company”, highlights the Manpower Group.

Also highlighted in this ranking are commercial directors, with a salary ranging from 75 thousand euros to 100 thousand euros per year. As it is very relevant in “realizing new opportunities and opening up new markets”, this position is being especially valued in 2024.

“The commercial director is responsible for driving revenue growth and maximizing a company’s commercial results. He supervises the sales teams, sets sales goals and implements strategies to achieve these goals”, reports Pedro Amorim.

The other positions in this table are occupied by positions linked to technology (see table below).

Thus, in sixth place is the position of DevOps engineer, with a salary between 60 thousand euros and 100 thousand euros per year. “Since this function allows you to accelerate the software delivery process, improve product quality, increase efficiency and, consequently, customer satisfaction, a DevOps professional proves to be one of the most sought after by companies, and is also the sixth highest paid position in 2024″, highlights the Manpower Group.

In seventh place is the SAP consultant, with a salary between 45 thousand euros and 90 thousand euros per year, “due to the complexity and variety of tools offered by this system”.

In eighth place are cybersecurity specialists, with a salary that varies between 40 thousand euros and 90 thousand euros per year. “Due to the constant increase in the number of cyber attacks on organizations and companies, which can suffer irreparable damage to their businesses, this profession has become increasingly sought after by employers and is, therefore, one of the best paid in 2024”, highlights Pedro Amorim.

Already in ninth place are cloud architects, with salaries ranging between 60 thousand euros and 85 thousand euros, as “more and more organizations are using cloud technology to ensure the smooth functioning of their businesses”.

And in tenth place, completing the table, appears the position of software engineer, whose salary varies between 42 thousand euros and 75 thousand euros per year, according to the Manpower Group.

The demand for specialized software engineers continues to grow and expand across almost every industry as companies have more complex software needs. Pedro Amorim Corporate sales director do Manpower Group

“Demand for specialized software engineers continues to grow and expand across almost every industry as companies have more complex software needs. This high demand, along with the lack of professionals available on the market, makes this one of the most sought after roles in 2024 and also one of the best paid”, says Pedro Amorim.

To ECO, the person responsible highlights that there is some stability in this ranking of the highest paid professions, with technological functions maintaining “a significant representation” and management functions in the spotlight, particularly in a context, such as the current one, of uncertainty.

On the other hand, despite the ranking undergoing few changes, there is a misalignment between the professionals that universities are training and the positions that are effectively valued in the Portuguese job market, warns Pedro Amorim. “Our perception is that, although there are exceptions, this ecosystem is still somewhat misaligned, in the proposed academic curricula, given what the real needs of organizations are today”, he denounces, calling for a closer relationship between companies and academia.

International heavy duty drivers and chefs highlighted

Among technical professions, salaries, even the most impressive ones, are less attractive than those associated with the ten professions mentioned above. In this case, the top of the podium is occupied by international truck drivers, whose salary varies between 32,200 euros and 41,300 euros per year.

This is, highlights the corporate sales director of Manpower Group, a “demanding profession due to long hours of driving, the need to know various national and international regulations and the stress related to tight deadlines”, with social isolation and the associated risks to accidents significant challenges.

In second place on this podium are the chefs, whose salary varies between 23,800 euros and 35 thousand euros.

“It is mandatory to be a specialist in a certain cuisine (Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, among others) and in certain environments they can be specialists in more than one cuisine, which increases the complexity of the profile. Skills and experience in team leadership, language knowledge and flexible working hours are required”, reports Pedro Amorim.

And closing the podium are content managers, with a salary that varies between 22,400 euros and 25,200 euros per year. This profession has been valued, at a time when the demand for quality digital content “is on the rise”.

The survey carried out by Manpower Group also includes logistics supervisors (salaries up to 44,800 euros), solar panel installers (up to 28 thousand euros), injection technicians (up to 33,600 euros), multilingual profiles (up to 22,400 euros) , fluorinated gas technicians (up to 22,400 euros), traffic managers (up to 25,200 euros) and maintenance technicians (23 thousand euros).

The appreciation of wages, globally, in Portugal has been one of the demands of several parties (including the PS), as Portuguese salaries fare poorly in European photography. “The Portuguese reality presents, for the same functions, salaries lower than the European Union average”, confirms Pedro Amorim, who emphasizes that this brings difficulties in terms of attracting and retaining talent.

Companies have warned, however, that it is necessary to improve productivity and competitiveness for this to happen in a sustainable way.