#Salary #euros #net #month

Salary between 1,700 and 2,000 euros net per month, an income for a decent living in Romania. Those who have this job can consider themselves lucky because there are vacancies on recruitment platforms.

Salary between 1,700 and 2,000 euros net per month. There are few Romanians who earn more than 2,000 euros net per month. There are many sectors that face a shortage of personnel. In some cases, unskilled workers end up earning more than those with specialized education.

Salary of 2,000 euros net per month

An internal audit supervisor he can earn 2,000 euros net per month. More precisely, an employee in the position of internal audit supervisor has a salary that earns, on average, between 1,700 and 2,000 euros net per month. This is what the data from the online recruitment platform bestjobs shows.

“The internal audit supervisor job offers the opportunity to manage and improve the internal audit processes for a company. Candidates must have relevant audit experience, sound accounting knowledge and ensure effective implementation of good audit practices. Responsibilities include coordinating the internal audit team, assessing risks and providing recommendations for improvements. The role is a senior one and involves over 5-7 years of experience in the audit field. The salary offer is between 1,700 and 2,000 euros net monthly”, says Ana Vişian, marketing manager, bestjobs.

443 vacancies for the position of internal audit supervisor

In addition to this salary of 2,000 euros net per month, employees also have other benefits. Among the most common extra-salary benefits and specific bonuses offered for this type of job are: meal vouchers, holiday bonuses, the possibility to work hybrid and a company car.

Salary between 1,700 and 2,000 euros. Photo source: Pixabay

Currently, 443 vacancies for the position of internal audit supervisor are available on the bestjobs platform out of a total of 35,000 active job advertisements. Most job ads are in Timisoara, Bucharest or Arad.

Salary like in the west. How long do we have to wait?

According to the data of a profile platform, a construction engineer in Romania earns between 1,100 and 1,500 euros net per month, while in Germany the salary starts at 3,200 euros.

In contrast, a welder is paid in the country at least 1,700, but can exceed 2,000 euros monthly. A little more, they earn in Germany, where salaries vary between 2,200 and 2,500 euros.

Therefore, it is not surprising that “abroad there are between 700,000 and 1 million Romanians on construction sites in Europe, and at that time the only tool that could be used to work was the salary”, recently declared Adriana Eftimie, the president of the Federation of Employers of Construction Companies.