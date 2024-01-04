Salary increases of 17.4% over five years for Common Front union members | Strikes in the public sector in Quebec

#Salary #increases #years #Common #Front #union #members #Strikes #public #sector #Quebec

The Common Front secured wage increases of 17.4% over five years for the 420,000 public sector workers it represents, according to details that have circulated online.

This information was published, then removed from a Common Front press release in recent days.

In terms of salaries, the Common Front obtained increases of 17.4% over five years, which are accompanied by a purchasing power protection clause for each of the last three years of the collective agreement, as well as numerous improvements in working conditions, we can read there.

Added to this are significant gains concerning group insurance and vacations, in addition to elements relating to parental rights, the attraction and retention of specialized workers and psychologists in particular, it is also specified.

Regarding the pension system, some improvements have been obtained and major setbacks have been avoided. All of this adds up to several improvements obtained in sectoral agreements.

The Inter-Union Common Front is made up of the Confederation of National Unions (CSN), the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), the Fédération des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ) and the Alliance of Professional and Technical Personnel of health and social services (APTS).

A review by the authorities before presentation to members

The group, which represents some 420,000 state employees, reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government of François Legault on December 28, after striking for 11 non-consecutive days.

Bodies from the CSQ, CSN, APTS and FTQ begin meeting today to study the government’s proposal. They must confirm whether the content of the proposed agreements reached at the central table and at each of the sectoral tables indeed constitutes a global agreement in principle. If applicable, union members will have to vote on the agreements at general meetings.

Some public sector employees are cautiously optimistic after a holiday season full of twists and turns. Just that we are not heading towards an unlimited general strike is a good sign, believes Yolaine Morel, an administration technician.

Some of his colleagues are also trying to see the bright side of things, although the vagaries of inflation continue to worry them.

Just with the inflation rate, that’s definitely what affects us a lot. We are at the start of our careers, so we do not want to become poorer, notes Sarah Marineau, also an administration technician. According to inflation calculations, that doesn’t quite add up, estimates Sophie Hubert, teaching assistant. So, to a certain extent, we lose purchasing power.

The latter, however, is delighted with the gains obtained during the negotiations. The government’s salary offer was initially 9% over five years. The Treasury Board then increased it at the end of October to 10.3% for the same period, then to 12.7% at the beginning of December.

Working conditions, the crux of the matter

Jean-Michel Brunet, a primary school teacher and member of the APEQ-FSE, believes that the new salary offer is interesting.

Is this enough? Everything will depend on the working conditions that come with it, he said. Working conditions are very, very important. For me, this is the crux of the matter, because it will affect the composition of the class and all the support that my students will have. My working conditions are also the working conditions of the students.

The agreement obtained by his support staff colleagues will also determine whether or not he will approve the agreement in principle.

We are part of a common front, maintains Mr. Brunet. We stand together and solidarity does not stop just because we had an agreement in principle.

With information from Marie-Isabelle Rochon and François Joly