sale could put strategic assets at risk for national security, workers warn

In an open letter, the Workers’ Union of the Altice Group in Portugal urges the State “to react to any operation that affects the availability of the main Infrastructures or strategic assets allocated to national defense and security or the provision of essential services, particularly in the area of communications”.

The workers of the Altice Group in Portugal, through the union that represents them (STPT), sent a letter to the Prime Minister this Thursday requesting a position from the Government regarding the possibility of carrying out an operation that puts assets at risk strategic for defense and national security.

The STPT takes advantage of a 2014 decree-law that empowers the Government to “in exceptional circumstances and through a reasoned decision, oppose the conclusion of legal transactions that result, directly or indirectly, in the acquisition of control, direct or indirect, on Infrastructures or strategic assets, to the extent that such businesses put at risk national defense and security or the security of the country’s supply of services fundamental to the national interest”.

This union considers that despite the situation in which the Government finds itself (in management) it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister (as responsible for the Infrastructure portfolio which includes the telecommunications sector) “to begin the process of evaluating the operations of which may result, directly or indirectly, in the acquisition of direct or indirect control over Infrastructures or strategic assets by natural or legal persons from countries outside the European Union and the European Economic Area”.

Union officials state that “there is a high probability that such deals are already underway” in relation to Altice Portugal, which is why António Costa must, in the opinion of this entity, assess “the risk that those legal deals pose to national defense and security in the area of ​​communications in which Altice Portugal operates” so that it can “exercise its power of opposition”.

Regarding this process, the JE has already confirmed the existence of three non-binding proposals for Altice Portugal. Potential bidders could value Altice Portugal at around 7 billion euros to 9.5 billion euros, according to the same source. Drahi’s company is selling at a time when the group is struggling with debt. Other phone companies and acquiring firms are also eyeing the unit.