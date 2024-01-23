Sale of diamonds yields more USD billion to the State –

A total of one billion, five hundred and eleven million, seventy-seven thousand, eight hundred and twelve (1,511,077,812) US dollars is the amount raised by the National Diamond Company (ENDIAMA) in 2023, resulting from the sale of 9.7 million carats of diamonds.

The information was revealed yesterday by the president of the Board of Directors of ENDIAMA-EP, Ganga Júnior, when he presented the balance of activities for 2023 and prospects for 2024 at a press conference.

In terms of prospects, Ganga Júnior said that ENDIAMA expects, for this year, to produce 14.6 million carats of diamonds, and generate revenue in the order of 2.5 billion dollars.

“This is our plan for 2024. It is quite challenging, because in 2023 we had 9.7 million carats”, said the manager, speaking to journalists.

The ENDIAMA PCA stated that there are infrastructure conditions and geological reserves to be implemented. However, achieving this goal will require more work in the area of ​​prospecting and exploration.

He said there is also a strategy for the internationalization of the company’s services, which will take care of the process of establishing “Endiama International Services” to deal with the marketing of diamonds, with representations in Dubai, China and Macau, where diamond production in the country will also be directed. country.



