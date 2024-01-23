Sale of energy recharges in non-face-to-face channels suspended –

Due to a fault recorded this Sunday, the 21st, the National Energy Distribution Company (ENDE) decided to suspend, for an indefinite period, the sale of prepaid energy top-ups, in non-face-to-face channels (ATM, internet banking and multicaixa express) , all over the country.

In a published statement, the company informs that to purchase energy, “the customer must go to an ENDE store or authorized agent”.

“ENDE appeals to its customers to understand the inconvenience resulting from the situation and guarantees that everything is being done with the entity managing banking services to normalize sales services in Non-Personal Channels as soon as possible”, it also reads in the statement.

