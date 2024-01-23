“Sale of important block of shares [do BCP] is a negative catalyst in the short term”, says ActivTrades

#Sale #important #block #shares #BCP #negative #catalyst #short #term #ActivTrades

“In the case of BCP, the sale is no longer the first in the divestment cycle, however Fosun currently intends to maintain a position of more than 20% in the national bank, and it is not clear whether or not it will need to further reduce its investments, it will depend on how the company’s financial situation evolves in the coming months”, says the ActivTrades analyst. BCP shares fell 8%.

The day started very negatively for BCP shares, which in the first hours fell by 8%. This was investors’ reaction to the news of the sale, by Fosun, through a private offering, through an accelerated bookbuilding process aimed exclusively at qualified institutional investors, of 846 million shares representing approximately 5.60% of the capital BCP’s social network.

“The total value of the placement income reached approximately 235,188,000 euros [235,2 milhões]corresponding to a price of 0.2780 euros per share”, according to the official note.

The shares suffered with the news and at this point fell 5.36% to 0.27 euros.

Jornal Económico questioned analysts about the collapse of the bank’s shares. Mário Martins, analyst at ActivTrades, says that “the sale of an important block of shares in any company, by a reference shareholder, is always, in the short term, a negative catalyst for that company’s securities, however there is no need to any alarm bells at any moment, especially because BCP is today much better positioned financially than it was a decade ago, being a profitable and interesting operation for the capital market, hence the sale operation now carried out by Fosun was successful, not despite the speed with which it was carried out.”

The settlement of the placement will take place on January 25, 2024. After settlement, Chiado will hold 3,027,936,381 BCP shares, subject to a 60-day lock-up, “subject to certain exceptions”. Fosun holds 20.03% of BCP, approaching Sonangol, which has 19.49%.

The ActivTrades analyst also says that “it was expected that Fosun would need to reduce positions in its portfolio, taking into account the enormous financial leverage it has and the more difficult period that the market in China is going through, in addition to the financial costs current much higher levels of debt service, as a result of rising interest rates globally.”

“In the case of BCP, the sale is no longer the first in the divestment cycle, however Fosun currently intends to maintain a position of more than 20% in the national bank, and it is not clear whether or not it will need to further reduce its investments, It will depend on how the company’s financial situation evolves in the coming months”, says the analyst.

For Mário Martins, “the fall in BCP shares should be limited, the most important thing in the medium to long term is the quality of the bank’s business and not the partial reduction of a position by an investor”.